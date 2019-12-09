BREAKING: Paris set for transport misery until at least Thursday

<p>The largest union on the Paris transport network RATP has announced it will be continuing strike action until "Friday inclusive" and has not ruled out action at the weekend.</p><p>Jean-Marc Judith, UNSA's RATP delegate,<a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/economie/direct-greve-du-lundi-9-decembre-deja-400-km-de-bouchons-sur-les-routes-d-ile-de-france-a-7-heures-09-12-2019-8212593.php" target="_blank"> told French newspaper Le Parisian</a> "the members have decided to continue the action until Friday inclusive".</p><p>The union did not rule out "a continuation of the strike next weekend and the following week", as long as the government does not abandon its pension reform project.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191209/french-transport-strikes-what-happens-next-and-how-long-will-they-last" target="_blank">French transport strikes - what happens next and how long do they last?</a></strong></p><p>Other unions representing workers on the city network have set "Thursday inclusive" as their latest strike date.</p><p>In reality the action may continue after that if unions and the government cannot reach a compromise on the issue of pension reform, which the cause of the nationwide action.</p><p>French president Emmanuel Macron's government wants to reform the current system, streamlining the 42 different regimes on offer now into a single, universal system.</p><p>Unions fear that will leave workers out of pocket and working longer, although Macron has pledged not to touch the legal retirement age in France which is 62.</p><p>In general the French public have been sympathetic to the strikers, with public support of 60 percent before the strike started and 53 percent in a poll conducted more recently by the Journal du Dimanche.</p><p>However in Paris on Monday, commuters that The Local spoke to were starting to sound rather fed up.</p><p>Office worker Isabelle, 29, said: “It’s paralysing the whole country. I can’t support the strike in such conditions. It is a nuisance for people who have to go to work”</p><p>Pensioner Dominique added: "It's a shame for people who need to commute to work.” while Canadian tourist Mario said: "It makes everything complicated to move around inside Paris”</p><p>But there were also people who supported what the strikers were trying to do.</p><p>Sandy, a private school teacher, said: “They are fighting for their pensions and mine as well” while fellow teacher Zoe added: “They are right. People should fight for their demands. They should carry on."</p><p>For all the latest breaking news and travel updates, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/strike" target="_blank">strike section here</a>.</p>