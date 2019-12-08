France's news in English

‘Black Monday’ for commuters as public transport strikes set to continue across Paris

8 December 2019
13:16 CET+01:00
Photo: Depositphotos
8 December 2019
13:16 CET+01:00
Ongoing strikes against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms will continue on Monday, hitting commuters in the Paris metro area.

As reported in French daily Le Parisien, the strikes are to be roughly the same as those which took place on Friday. 

On the Metro, only lines 1 and 14 are set to run all day. Lines 4, 7, 8 and 9 will run reduced services, running only at peak hours. 

 

 

 

The RSP will also be interrupted, with half of the RER A services and one third of the RER B services set to run. 

The number of buses will also be halved. 

France: Macron to hold crisis talks on pension reforms

French government stands firm as new wave of pension strikes planned

Street cars will not be subject to an hourly restriction, however services will be reduced on all lines. 

More information is provided in English on the RATP site

 

 
