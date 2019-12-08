‘Black Monday’ for commuters as public transport strikes set to continue across Paris

As reported in French daily Le Parisien, the strikes are to be roughly the same as those which took place on Friday.

On the Metro, only lines 1 and 14 are set to run all day. Lines 4, 7, 8 and 9 will run reduced services, running only at peak hours.

[Mouvement Social] ⚠️ Estimations pour lundi 9 décembre : prévoir un trafic extrêmement perturbé sur les réseaux #Métro et #RER. Pour le #bus et le #tram, le trafic sera également perturbé. Toutes les précisions seront données demain à 17h sur le site https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/NJZirOfmEM — Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) December 7, 2019

The RSP will also be interrupted, with half of the RER A services and one third of the RER B services set to run.

The number of buses will also be halved.

Street cars will not be subject to an hourly restriction, however services will be reduced on all lines.

More information is provided in English on the RATP site.