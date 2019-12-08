‘Black Monday’ for commuters as public transport strikes set to continue across Paris

<p>As reported in French daily <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/info-paris-ile-de-france-oise/transports/greve-dans-les-transports-les-previsions-de-la-ratp-pour-ce-lundi-07-12-2019-8211945.php" target="_blank">Le Parisien</a>, the strikes are to be roughly the same as those which took place on Friday. </p><p>On the Metro, only lines 1 and 14 are set to run all day. Lines 4, 7, 8 and 9 will run reduced services, running only at peak hours. </p><p> </p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">[Mouvement Social] ⚠️ Estimations pour lundi 9 décembre : prévoir un trafic extrêmement perturbé sur les réseaux <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/M%C3%A9tro?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Métro</a> et <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RER?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RER</a>. Pour le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/bus?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#bus</a> et le <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/tram?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#tram</a>, le trafic sera également perturbé. Toutes les précisions seront données demain à 17h sur le site <a href="https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg">https://t.co/7OhMS4j8Sg</a> ⬇️ <a href="https://t.co/NJZirOfmEM">pic.twitter.com/NJZirOfmEM</a></p>— Service client RATP (@ClientsRATP) <a href="https://twitter.com/ClientsRATP/status/1203356166811799554?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">December 7, 2019</a></blockquote><p> </p><p> </p><p>The RSP will also be interrupted, with half of the RER A services and one third of the RER B services set to run. </p><p>The number of buses will also be halved. </p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191208/france-macron-holds-crisis-talks-on-pension-reforms"><strong>France: Macron to hold crisis talks on pension reforms</strong></a></p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191207/government-stands-firm-as-new-wave-of-strikes-planned"><strong>French government stands firm as new wave of pension strikes planned</strong></a></p><p>Street cars will not be subject to an hourly restriction, however services will be reduced on all lines. </p><p>More information is provided in English on the <a href="http://www.ratp.fr/en/informations" target="_blank">RATP site</a>. </p><p> </p><style type="text/css">p.p1 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica}p.p2 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; min-height: 14.0px}p.p3 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Times; color: #0000e9; -webkit-text-stroke: #0000e9}p.p4 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px 'Helvetica Neue'; color: #758795; -webkit-text-stroke: #758795}p.p5 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #758795; min-height: 14.0px}p.p6 {margin: 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px 0.0px; line-height: 14.0px; font: 12.0px Helvetica; -webkit-text-stroke: #758795}span.s1 {text-decoration: underline ; font-kerning: none}span.s2 {font-kerning: none; background-color: #ffffff}span.s3 {font: 12.0px 'Apple Color Emoji'; font-kerning: none; background-color: #ffffff}</style>