France's pension system: How it works and what does Macron want to change?

<p>Previous governments had already increased the number of years of work required to receive a full pension, but Macron's reform would replace dozens of separate systems with a single and entirely new regime.</p><p>Macron says the current system is too complicated and discourages labour mobility, and could be facing a deficit of 17 billion euros ($19 billion) by 2025 if nothing is done.</p><p>The government is to unveil details of the plan next week, but here are some of main elements that have been presented to union leaders during negotiations in recent weeks.</p><p><strong>How does it work now? </strong></p><p>France's current system is one of the most generous in the world, with private-sector employees eligible for pensions based on their 25 best years of salary -- in the public sector, pensions are based on their last six months of salary.</p><p>On average, pensions are 75 percent of workers' pre-retirement earnings, compared with an OECD average of 58 percent. It is a defined contribution system, meaning pensioners get a guaranteed amount based on their earnings over their careers.</p><p>People born in 1973 or later must work a total of 172 quarters, or 43 years, for a full pension.</p><p>The official retirement age is 62, but people who quit without enough quarters will see their pensions reduced.</p><p>On top of the main system is a compulsory top-up regime that uses a points-based scheme, where points are accumulated based on salary and converted into pension payouts at retirement.</p><p>However there are also 42 "special regimes" for a range of workers including civil servants, dockers, lawyers, and employees of state rail operator SNCF and the Paris public transport operator RATP.</p><p>They provide for earlier retirement and more advantageous pensions originally offered as compensation for arduous work.</p><p>As a result, the average French person retires at 60, three years earlier than elsewhere in Europe, and four years before the average for wealthy nations in the OECD.</p><p>Public spending on pensions represents 14 percent of GDP -- only Greece and Italy spend a higher proportion in Europe.</p><p><strong>What would change? </strong></p><p>During his 2017 presidential campaign Macron promised to implement a "universal" system that would do away with the special regimes.</p><p>A points-based system would be applied to everyone, which Macron said would ensure that "for each euro contributed, everyone gets the same pension rights."</p><p>"We won't touch neither the retirement age, nor pension amounts," he said in his campaign manifesto.</p><p>Yet the single system would allow for adjustments down the road which would enable the government to reduce deficits as the population ages and people live longer after retiring.</p><p>The government has vowed to implement the system gradually, so as not to impact older workers.</p><p>It has been negotiating with unions since August, but only the moderate CFDT, the largest private sector union, backs the idea of a single system -- as long as the official retirement age of 62 is not touched.</p><p>The hard-line CGT and Force Ouvriere, more dominant among public-sector employees, has denounced a plan they say will effectively force millions of people to work longer or face curtailed benefits.</p>