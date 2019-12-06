'The French know we will have to work longer': PM vows to push on with pension reform

<p>The French "know that little by little we will have to work a bit longer," he said, vowing to bring France in line with "other comparable countries". </p><p>The prime minister added that the government would work with trade unions to introduce a single points-based pension scheme for all, a move that involves scrapping the 42 more advantageous plans currently enjoyed by train drivers, soldiers, lawyers and a host of other professions.</p><p>He said he did not believe the French would eternally accept a situation where some people in the public sector get to retire "with a little bit more (money) and far earlier than others" than others, some of whom may be doing the same job.</p><p><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191206/difficult-weekend-on-french-roads-and-trains-as-strikes-continue"><strong>READ ALSO: France faces difficult weekend on roads and rail as strikes continue to bite</strong></a></p><p>But he also attempted to appease the public transport workers, teachers, firefighters and other employees behind the biggest strike in France in years.</p><p>Nearly all trains and Paris metro services have been cancelled over the past two days and large numbers of schools have been closed, in the opening salvo of an open-ended strike that could severely test Macron's reform agenda.</p><p>Philippe emphasised that the pension reforms, which he said would be unveiled on Wednesday, would be introduced "progressively, without harshness".</p><p>"My logic will never be one of confrontation," he said.</p><p>The strikes are the latest test of Macron's mettle after months of protests from teachers, hospital workers, police and firefighters, capping a year of social unrest triggered by the "yellow vest" protest movement.</p><p>Unions say Macron's proposal for a single pension system would force millions of people in both the public and private sectors to work beyond the official retirement age of 62.</p>