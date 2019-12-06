France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

'The French know we will have to work longer': PM vows to push on with pension reform

AFP
news@thelocal.com
6 December 2019
18:08 CET+01:00

Share this article

'The French know we will have to work longer': PM vows to push on with pension reform
AFP
news@thelocal.com
6 December 2019
18:08 CET+01:00
The French government is "very determined" to push ahead with its pensions reforms, Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on the second day of a crippling nationwide strike aimed at pressuring President Emmanuel Macron to shelve the plan.

The French "know that little by little we will have to work a bit longer," he said, vowing to bring France in line with "other comparable countries". 

The prime minister added that the government would work with trade unions to introduce a single points-based pension scheme for all, a move that involves scrapping the 42 more advantageous plans currently enjoyed by train drivers, soldiers, lawyers and a host of other professions.

He said he did not believe the French would eternally accept a situation where some people in the public sector get to retire "with a little bit more (money) and far earlier than others" than others, some of whom may be doing the same job.

READ ALSO: France faces difficult weekend on roads and rail as strikes continue to bite

But he also attempted to appease the public transport workers, teachers, firefighters and other employees behind the biggest strike in France in years.

Nearly all trains and Paris metro services have been cancelled over the past two days and large numbers of schools have been closed, in the opening salvo of an open-ended strike that could severely test Macron's reform agenda.

Philippe emphasised that the pension reforms, which he said would be unveiled on Wednesday, would be introduced "progressively, without harshness".

"My logic will never be one of confrontation," he said.

The strikes are the latest test of Macron's mettle after months of protests from teachers, hospital workers, police and firefighters, capping a year of social unrest triggered by the "yellow vest" protest movement.

Unions say Macron's proposal for a single pension system would force millions of people in both the public and private sectors to work beyond the official retirement age of 62.

 
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Everything that changes about life in France in December 2019
  3. These are the medicines that French people have been advised to avoid
  4. Paris's Gare du Nord station partly evacuated over inactive bombshell
  5. Southeast France on red alert again as 'dangerous' floods and heavy rainfall storm in

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
16/11
buy a share of a french Chateau
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
View all notices
Post a new notice