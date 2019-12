QUIZ: Are you a connoisseur of French beers, wines and spirits?

How well do you know your French wines, beers and spirits?

The yellow aniseed-flavoured liquor pastis is hugely popular in France, especially in the south, but how much does the average French person drink per year?

What major event in the French wine calendar takes places on the third Thursday of November each year?

If your neighbour asks if you would like to take part in the vendange, what are you being invited to do?

How many grapes does it take to make a standard 750ml bottle of wine?

What is the part des anges?

What is the crucial herb that gives absinthe its green colour?

The appellations of which wine region include Pauillac, St-Julien, Central Médoc, and Margaux?

Lambig has a better known cousin in northern France where both are popular, but what is it?

More closely associated with Russia, vodka is nonethless popular in France and one well-known brand is distilled here - which one?

What ingredients make popular apéro drink Kir?

The towns of Banyuls, Cerbère, Collioure and Port-Vendres, close to the Spanish border, are famous for producing Banyuls - but what are they?

Lillet - the blend of wine and fruit syrups from Podensac, near Bordeaux - is the favoured drink of which fictional character?

France's biggest wine museum, La Cité du Vin, is in which city?

It's more usual for the 'booze cruise' to be exiting France, but in case you want to bring wine into the country there is a limit to how much you are allowed. What is the maximum amount of wine you can bring in to France from another EU country?

Beginner You may be a drinks virgin but that doesn't mean you can't get started. Take a trip to your local vineyard and ask for a dégustation (tasting).

Knowledgeable You know your stuff, but maybe just need a little practice on some of the more obscure French drinks on offer