France facts: France has five 'spare' MEPs

<p>Strange but true, in the European elections in May 2019 the French people elected five MEPs who don't yet have a seat in the parliament, but are poised to be called up at fairly short notice.</p><p>And although the France Facts series generally looks at the unusual and frankly bizarre things about France, in this case we must report that it's the UK's fault.</p><p>And yes, it is to do with Brexit.</p><p>The UK was a bit of a surprise participant in 2019 Euro elections, since everyone thought it was leaving the EU in March, so rules had to be hastily rewritten.</p><p>Once it is no longer a member state, the UK will obviously lose all of its 73 MEPs.</p><p>The European Parliament decided that most of these seats would simply be scrapped and the parliament would be streamlined from 751 members down to 705.</p><p>However the remaining 27 seats would be redistributed among countries that had been left underrepresented - including France, which would get five new members.</p><p>However when May arrived and the UK was still around, it was obliged to participate in the election and return 73 MEPs - all of whom will lose their jobs when/if Brexit actually happens.</p><p>The flip side of that is that France was forced to elect its extra MEPs, but tell them they didn't actually have a job until Brexit happens. Which must be one of the fairly rare examples of Brexit leading to job creation.</p><p>As France operates a list system for electing Euro MPs, the parties that received the highest number of votes selected the next person on their list to be the reservist MEPs.</p><p>So Sando Gozi and Ilana Cicurel of President Emmanuel Macron's ruling La Republique En Marche party, Jean-Lin Lacapelle of Marine Le Pen's Rassemblement National, Claude Gruffat of the greens and Nora Mebarek of the leftist Envie d'Europe will be heading to Brussels at some point.</p><p>Although with three missed leave dates so far, when the UK will actually leave is anyone's guess.</p>