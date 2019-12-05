QUIZ: Are you a connoisseur of French beers, wines and spirits?

<p>From fine wines to fiery and possibly hallucinogenic spirits, France is well know for its vibrant drinks industry. </p><p>See how many you can recognise in our ultimate French booze quiz.</p><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="217890" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"></div></div><link href="https://www.riddle.com/files/css/embed.css" rel="stylesheet" /><div><div class="riddle_target" data-auto-scroll="true" data-auto-scroll-offset="5" data-bg="#ffffff" data-fg="#1486cd" data-rid-id="217890" style="margin:0 auto;max-width:100%;width:640px;"><iframe src="https://www.riddle.com/a/217890?" style="width:100%;height:300px;border:1px solid #cfcfcf;" title="Pop Quiz - How well do you know your French wines, beers and spirits?"><section><h2> </h2><p>How well do you know your French wines, beers and spirits?</p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>The yellow aniseed-flavoured liquor pastis is hugely popular in France, especially in the south, but how much does the average French person drink per year?</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What major event in the French wine calendar takes places on the third Thursday of November each year?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">If your neighbour asks if you would like to take part in the vendange, what are you being invited to do?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p> How many grapes does it take to make a standard 750ml bottle of wine?</p><p> </p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What is the part des anges?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(34, 34, 34);">What is the crucial herb that gives absinthe its green colour?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>The appellations of which wine region include <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Pauillac, St-Julien, Central Médoc, and Margaux?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Lambig has a better known cousin in northern France where both are popular, but what is it?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">More closely associated with Russia, vodka is nonethless popular in France and one well-known brand is distilled here - which one?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">What ingredients make popular apéro drink Kir?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>The towns of <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Banyuls, Cerbère, Collioure and Port-Vendres, close to the Spanish border, are famous for producing Banyuls - but what are they?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Lillet - the blend of wine and fruit syrups from <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Podensac, near Bordeaux - is the favoured drink of which fictional character?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">France's biggest wine museum, La Cité du Vin, is in which city?</span></p></section><section><h3> </h3><p><span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">It's more usual for the 'booze cruise' to be exiting France, but in case you want to bring wine into the country there is a limit to how much you are allowed. What is the maximum amount of wine you can bring in to France from another EU country?</span></p></section><section><h2> </h2><p>Beginner</p><p> </p><p>You may be a drinks virgin but that doesn't mean you can't get started. Take a trip to your local vineyard and ask for a dégustation (tasting).</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Knowledgeable</p><p> </p><p>You know your stuff, but maybe just need a little practice on some of the more obscure French drinks on offer</p></section><section><h3> </h3><p>Expert</p><p> </p><p>A fully fledged expert, you deserve a glass of Champagne for your troubles. Santé!</p></section></iframe></div><p class="link-riddle" style="width: 640px; margin: 0px auto; padding-top: 10px;"><a href="https://www.riddle.com" rel="nofollow" target="blank">Quiz Maker</a> - powered by Riddle</p></div>