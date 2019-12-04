France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

Swastikas daubed on graves in Jewish cemetery in eastern France

AFP
news@thelocal.com
4 December 2019
08:12 CET+01:00
glance

Share this article

Swastikas daubed on graves in Jewish cemetery in eastern France
AFP PHOTO / PREFECTURE DU BAS-RHIN
AFP
news@thelocal.com
4 December 2019
08:12 CET+01:00
More than 100 graves were found covered with swastikas and anti-Semitic graffiti at a Jewish cemetery near Strasbourg in eastern France on Tuesday, officials said, just hours after similar vandalism in a nearby village.

"It's a shock," Maurice Dahan, president of the Jewish consistory for the Bas-Rhin region, told AFP, adding that most of the graves were daubed with swastikas.

The government's regional authority said it was investigating the damage to 107 graves at the cemetery in Westhoffen, around 25 kilometres west of Strasbourg.

And about 20 kilometres away it said that anti-Jewish inscriptions were also found in the village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.

The Alsace region has suffered a rash of racist vandalism over the past year, most notably the desecration of 96 tombs at a cemetery in Quatzenheim in February, which drew nationwide outrage over a spate of anti-Semitic attacks.

President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to inspect the damage, vowed to crack down on hate speech, including by an increased focus on educating against racism in schools.

The rising number of anti-Jewish offences reported to police - up 74 percent in 2018 from the previous year - have caused alarm in the country that is home to both the biggest Jewish and the biggest Muslim communities in Europe.

 
glance
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Everything that changes about life in France in December 2019
  3. These are the medicines that French people have been advised to avoid
  4. Paris's Gare du Nord station partly evacuated over inactive bombshell
  5. Southeast France on red alert again as 'dangerous' floods and heavy rainfall storm in

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
16/11
buy a share of a french Chateau
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
View all notices
Post a new notice