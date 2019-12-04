Swastikas daubed on graves in Jewish cemetery in eastern France

<p>"It's a shock," Maurice Dahan, president of the Jewish consistory for the Bas-Rhin region, told AFP, adding that most of the graves were daubed with swastikas.</p><p>The government's regional authority said it was investigating the damage to 107 graves at the cemetery in Westhoffen, around 25 kilometres west of Strasbourg.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1575443942_000-1ms1nr.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 390px;" /></p><p>And about 20 kilometres away it said that anti-Jewish inscriptions were also found in the village of Schaffhouse-sur-Zorn.</p><p>The Alsace region has suffered a rash of racist vandalism over the past year, most notably the desecration of 96 tombs at a cemetery in Quatzenheim in February, which drew nationwide outrage over a spate of anti-Semitic attacks.</p><p>President Emmanuel Macron, during a visit to inspect the damage, vowed to crack down on hate speech, including by an increased focus on educating against racism in schools.</p><p>The rising number of anti-Jewish offences reported to police - up 74 percent in 2018 from the previous year - have caused alarm in the country that is home to both the biggest Jewish and the biggest Muslim communities in Europe.</p>