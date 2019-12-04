French expression of the day: Avoir la pêche

<div><strong>What is <i>avoir la pêche?</i></strong></div><div><i>Avoir la pêche</i> can be directly translated into 'to have the peach'.</div><div><div>However, if you hear someone exclaiming<i> j'ai la pêche</i>! ('I have the peach!), it does not mean they were participating in some sort of game where the person catching the peach is the winner.</div></div><div><strong>What does it mean?</strong></div><div>In fact, <i>j'ai la pêche </i>means that the person is feeling great - probably alluding to those peachy, rosy cheeks, a sign that a person is healthy.</div><div>It's the opposite of being <i>crevé </i>- tired/exhausted.</div><div><i>Avoir la pêche</i> is about feeling good mentally as well as physically. People often use it on a Friday evening to say that they are ready for the weekend.</div><div>For example: </div><div><i>C'est bientot le week-end, tu as la pêche ? </i>- It's almost the weekend, are you stoked?</div><div><i>Je sentais déjà avant le match que j'avais la pêche, et lorsqu’on a commencé à jouer je me sentais en pleine forme </i>- Even before the game I felt really good, and when we started playing I was feeling in great shape</div><div><i>Dis-donc, tu as la pêche ce matin! - </i>Well, you certainly are in high spirits this morning!</div><div><i>Elle a toujours la pêche lorsqu'ils mettent Beyoncé</i> - She's always in a great mood when they put on Beyoncé.</div><div>Inversely, you can use <i>avoir la pêche </i>in a negative form to say that someone isn't looking too peachy:</div><div><i>Je n'ai pas trop la</i> <i>pêche </i>- I don't feel too great</div><div><strong>Any other options?</strong></div><div>There are several other similar ways to say you feel good, and they all include fruit or veg (the French seem to be crazy about their five a day):</div><div><i>Avoir la patate</i> - to have a potato (read more about this expression <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180921/french-expression-of-the-day-avoir-la-patate" target="_blank">here</a>)</div><div><i>Avoir la frite</i> - to have a chip</div><div><i>Avoir la banane</i> - to have a banana.</div>