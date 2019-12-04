France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French expression of the day: Avoir la pêche

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
4 December 2019
15:02 CET+01:00
word

Share this article

French expression of the day: Avoir la pêche
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
4 December 2019
15:02 CET+01:00
If someone tells you they're having 'la pêche', it doesn't mean they're keen for a fruity snack.
What is avoir la pêche?
 
Avoir la pêche can be directly translated into 'to have the peach'.
 
However, if you hear someone exclaiming j'ai la pêche! ('I have the peach!), it does not mean they were participating in some sort of game where the person catching the peach is the winner.
 
What does it mean?
 
In fact, j'ai la pêche means that the person is feeling great - probably alluding to those peachy, rosy cheeks, a sign that a person is healthy.
 
It's the opposite of being crevé - tired/exhausted.
 
Avoir la pêche is about feeling good mentally as well as physically. People often use it on a Friday evening to say that they are ready for the weekend.
 
For example: 
 
C'est bientot le week-end, tu as la pêche ? - It's almost the weekend, are you stoked?
 
Je sentais déjà avant le match que j'avais la pêche, et lorsqu’on a commencé à jouer je me sentais en pleine forme - Even before the game I felt really good, and when we started playing I was feeling in great shape
 
Dis-donc, tu as la pêche ce matin! - Well, you certainly are in high spirits this morning!
 
Elle a toujours la pêche lorsqu'ils mettent Beyoncé - She's always in a great mood when they put on Beyoncé.
 
Inversely, you can use avoir la pêche in a negative form to say that someone isn't looking too peachy:
 
Je n'ai pas trop la pêche - I don't feel too great
 
Any other options?
 
There are several other similar ways to say you feel good, and they all include fruit or veg (the French seem to be crazy about their five a day):
 
Avoir la patate - to have a potato (read more about this expression here)
 
Avoir la frite - to have a chip
 
Avoir la banane - to have a banana.
 
 
word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Everything that changes about life in France in December 2019
  3. These are the medicines that French people have been advised to avoid
  4. Paris's Gare du Nord station partly evacuated over inactive bombshell
  5. Southeast France on red alert again as 'dangerous' floods and heavy rainfall storm in

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
16/11
buy a share of a french Chateau
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
View all notices
Post a new notice