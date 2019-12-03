French word of the day: Purée

<p><strong>Why do I need to know <i>purée</i>?</strong></p><p>It's a swearword you can use in front of basically anyone.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>As a swearword, <i>purée</i> falls among the really harmless insults that you may use as you please.</p><p><i>Purée ! </i>- Mashed potato!</p><p>It is kind of like saying 'oh sugar!' if you drop a vase in front of your kids. Even an old, posh French lady could probably hear you exclaim <i>purée</i> without frowning.</p><p><strong>When can I use it?</strong></p><p>Whenever!</p><p>Use <i>purée </i>like you use <i>putain - </i>which French people tend to do constantly (read more about <i>putain </i><a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190320/all-you-need-to-know-about-the-french-word-putain" target="_blank">here</a>) - just without the fear of offending someone nearby.</p><p><i>Tu as vu l'heure? Purée, on est en retard </i>- Did you see the time? Shoot, we're running late</p><p><i>Purée, il pleut ! </i>- Oh darn, it's raining!</p><p><i>Purée, on a pas fait assez de purée </i>- Oh sod it, we didn't make enough mashed potatoes.</p><p>Another French variant is <i>punaise, </i>'darn' it', or the funny-sounding <i>saperlipopette, </i>which <a href="https://www.linternaute.fr/dictionnaire/fr/definition/saperlipopette/" target="_blank">according to an online dictionary</a> is an "ancient term used to express astonishment". </p><p><strong>Any other options?</strong></p><p>Don't forget that <i>purée </i>really refers to a delightful side dish that is mashed potatoes. Although the most traditional version is crushed <i>pommes de terres </i>(potatoes) mixed with a generous lump of butter, <i>purée</i> technically means "mash" and you can use in front of all mashed veggies:</p><p><i>Purée aux épinards</i> - mashed spinach</p><p><i>Purée de carotte </i>- mashed carrots</p><p><i>Purée de pois cassés </i>- mashed peas</p><p>Or (personal favourite) <i>Purée aux truffes</i> - mashed potatoes with truffle oil.</p>