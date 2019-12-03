France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

France facts: Sex with a stranger is a legal part of a business trip

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
3 December 2019
08:00 CET+01:00
facts

Share this article

France facts: Sex with a stranger is a legal part of a business trip
Photo: AFP
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
3 December 2019
08:00 CET+01:00
France has a well established reputation as the country for lovers, but our new series exploring the lesser known - and frankly sometimes unbelievable - side of the country looks at one very unusual legal precedent.
For most people business trips are a combination of boredom, desultory power play and unhealthy levels of drinking, but in France there is something else that is legally permitted when you are working away from home - picking up strangers and having sex with them.
 
The bizarre legal precedent comes from a case in which a Frenchman died while on a business trip. His company claimed that this could not be classed as a workplace accident because when he died he was having sex with someone he had just met.
 
But after several court cases and a hearing in the Paris Appeals Court, a judge ruled that as sex is a normal everyday activity it can be judged a legitimate of a business trip, and therefore the man was the victim of a workplace accident.
 
Although it's unlikely that this legal precedent will cut any ice at all with wronged partners if you come home from a 'work' trip sporting some fresh lovebites and lipstick on your collar - don't say we didn't warn you.
 
 
facts
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. 'Unlimited' strikes in France in December: What you need to know
  2. Everything that changes about life in France in December 2019
  3. These are the medicines that French people have been advised to avoid
  4. Paris's Gare du Nord station partly evacuated over inactive bombshell
  5. Southeast France on red alert again as 'dangerous' floods and heavy rainfall storm in

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

Noticeboard

01/12
Home repairs and renovations
21/11
VW Golf SW 2.0
16/11
buy a share of a french Chateau
24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
View all notices
Post a new notice