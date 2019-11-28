How my nickname nearly cost me my French driving licence

<p>I was forced to convert my British licence into French one not because of anything hideous and life-changing like Brexit but because I suddenly discovered my British one had expired (or at least the photocard licence had) when I went to pick up a hire car in Paris.</p><div>My forgetfulness ended up costing €450 because the poor British bloke who had to drive the hire car ended up crashing it into an old French couple and landing us an insurance bill.</div><div><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191128/how-your-name-family-name-birth-name-and-usual-name-work-on-french-forms" target="_blank">What's in a name? The crucial name details for filling out French forms</a></strong></div><div>Anyhow the main problem was that I needed to renew the licence as soon as possible as I was driving with an out of date photocard and wasn't sure of the legal consequences.</div><div>The DVLA, the UK body that deals with driving licence problems issued me a so-called "Certificate of Entitlement" that I printed and carried with me that showed I had a valid licence in case I was stopped by the police. </div><div>I also used the certificate to hire a car abroad without any problems.</div><div>I thought I'd be able to just renew my UK licence online but the fact I was no longer a resident of the UK meant things were not going to be so simple. </div><div>That meant delving into the world of French bureaucracy.</div><div>Transferring a British license to a French one would have been far easier if my British licence had not expired.</div><div>I had to get the certificate of entitlement translated into French which was no big deal although it did cost €52 plus an extra €15 to get it done immediately.</div><div>The big snag came when French bureaucrats had a breakdown over my first name because on my passport it's the full name Benedict but on my old driving licence it just said Ben.</div><div>In France, as I was told sternly at the <i>préfecture de police</i>, they don't shorten names on anything official.</div><div>So they rejected my application and told me I needed to prove that Ben and Benedict were the same person. They told me to contact the British embassy to get a letter stating I was who I said I was, but they were unable to help.</div><div>So I had to dig out any kind of document I had to prove my identity.</div><div>Luckily I had a few documents including a French work contract and payslip, a letter from the Pôle Emploi as well as a tax certificate from the UK that all used my name as Ben.</div><div>I sent them everything I had including a "certificate of honour" declaring that I swore on my heart that I am both Benedict and Ben McPartland.</div><div>It seemed to do the trick. Although I wasn't quite there yet. Even though the authorities now accepted who I was they didn't quite accept I was fit to drive. Because my photocard licence had expired they wanted me to visit a doctor to be given the all clear that I was in good enough health to get behind the wheel.</div><div>So, I had to make an appointment with a doctor whose name was on a list given to me by the prefecture. After my blood pressure was taken, my heart monitored, my eyes tested I was given the all clear by the medic.</div><div>Around a month later I was finally able to return to the prefecture to pick up my new French driving licence in the name of Benedict McPartland, of course. I also had to hand over my old British photocard licence.</div><div>But it felt good.</div>