France's news in English

French expression of the day: C'est pas la peine

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
28 November 2019
17:27 CET+01:00
word

French expression of the day: C'est pas la peine
Although it may sound like it, this expression has nothing to do with pain.

Why do I need to know c’est pas la peine?

Well, for one you will be able to say in French if reading this article is worth it or not.

What does it mean?

C’est pas la peine is a way of saying ‘it’s not worth it’, ‘don’t bother’ or 'there's no point'.

The more formal (and correctly spelled) version is ce n’est pas la peine, which means the same. In both cases you may use it to state that something isn't worth the effort.

Bringing an umbrella to the store a couple of blocks away?

C’est pas la peine. S’il commence à pleuvoir, on court. - Don’t bother. If it starts raining we’ll just make a run for it. 

Forgot to pick up the cake for your buddy's birthday?

C'est pas la peine d'en faire tout un plat! No use in making such a fuss out of it! (Check out faire tout un plat here)

Trying to get tickets to the next football World Cup?

C'est meme pas la peine d'essayer. Les billets se vendent beaucoup trop vite - Don't even bother trying. Tickets sell out way too quickly.

Other options?

Vue que vous avez lu jusqu'a ici j'imagine que vous avez compris et que ce n'est pas la peine de vous faire d'autres exemples. - Since you've read this far, I reckon you've gotten the hang of it and that there's no need to give further examples.

READ ALSO: For more French Expressions and French Words of the Day you can CLICK HERE to see our full list

 

