IN PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors roll in to Paris to protest 'agri bashing'

27 November 2019
10:26 CET+01:00
All photos: AFP
27 November 2019
10:26 CET+01:00
Hundreds of tractors have arrived in Paris as part of a coordinated nationwide action by angry French farmers.

The tractors have converged on Paris as farmers from around the country call on French president Emmanuel Macron to sauve ton paysan (save your farmers).

The farmers are angry at government policies which they feel discriminate against them, including a new EU-Canada trade deal and plans to restrict the use of pesticides in the French countryside.

 

The two main farmers' unions say they are fed up with 'agri bashing' or discrimination against farmers.

The protest began at around 6am when nearly 1,000 tractors converged on the areas outside Paris, before moving in towards the Paris ringroad where they staged rolling roadblocks.

As well as the Paris périphérique, it is expected that the A1, A4, A5, A6, A10, A11, A13, A14 and A15 motorways will be affected, as well as the N1, N2, N12 and N20 highways and disruption is likely to continue for most of the day.

READ ALSO Why are French farmers lighting bonfires across the country?

 
 
