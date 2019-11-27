IN PICTURES: Hundreds of tractors roll in to Paris to protest 'agri bashing'

The tractors have converged on Paris as farmers from around the country call on French president Emmanuel Macron to sauve ton paysan (save your farmers).

The farmers are angry at government policies which they feel discriminate against them, including a new EU-Canada trade deal and plans to restrict the use of pesticides in the French countryside.

Le cortège des #agriculteurs de l’Oise vient de s’élancer pour Paris, sous l’escorte des gendarmes. Je suis dans le tracteur d’Arnaud (38 ans), qui est agriculteur depuis l’âge de 16 ans #sauvetonpaysan pic.twitter.com/h1vWOCwK66 — Guillaume Poingt (@guillaumepoingt) November 27, 2019

The two main farmers' unions say they are fed up with 'agri bashing' or discrimination against farmers.

The protest began at around 6am when nearly 1,000 tractors converged on the areas outside Paris, before moving in towards the Paris ringroad where they staged rolling roadblocks.

As well as the Paris périphérique, it is expected that the A1, A4, A5, A6, A10, A11, A13, A14 and A15 motorways will be affected, as well as the N1, N2, N12 and N20 highways and disruption is likely to continue for most of the day.

