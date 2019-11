The strikes that start in France on December 5th are predicted to be very disruptive, with unions representing rail workers, city public transport employees, hauliers, teachers, airline ground crew and postal workers all getting involved.

At this stage not everything is certain, some unions have only said they will definitely strike on December 5th but have kept the option to extend the strike throughout the month if their demands are not met.

Although transport is expected to be heavily disrupted, strike timetables for public transport will not be published until a couple of days before. Rail operator SNCF has said it will publish a revised timetable on December 3rd - once it knows how many employees will be joining the strike - and other transport operators are expected to publish their timetables at around the same time.

So bearing that in mind, here are the answers to some of the questions you sent in.

How can I get around the Paris/greater Paris area?

Paris public transport is expected to be badly hit, as all six unions that represent staff on the RATP network are joining the strike. In September the same unions staged a one-day strike and the transport network ground to a virtual halt, with many Metro lines not running at all and a severely reduced service on the buses and RER suburban train network.

Paris traffic, petty bad most days, got massively worse as many people tried to do the daily commute by car and the price of Uber taxis shot up thanks to very high demand.

Fortunately Paris does have some alternatives for getting around - there's an increasing number of cycle tracks so you can cycle to work. If you don't have a bike, there is a city wide bike-sharing scheme - Vélib'. And there are also electric scooters available to hire. As a fairly compact city, walking is an option for most journeys as this map shows.

What about public transport in other cities?

There have been strike notices issued from public transport unions in cities including Lyon, Montpellier and Bordeaux, so their transport networks will likely be affected. In any area that has privatised transport, workers are not required to give as much advance notice, so there could be more news to come on this subject. Check out the websites of the city authorities or transport network nearer the time.

I have flights booked for December, will they be delayed or cancelled?

Three of the unions representing ground crew for Air France have joined the strike, so air transport will see some disruption. At this stage it's difficult to say exactly how bad it will be as it depends how many people walk out, but Air France says it is expecting some disruption and again revised timetables will be produced nearer the time. Airline employees have to give at least 48 hours notice of how many intend to strike, so airlines can contact customers about any changes.

The disruption will not be limited to Air France flights as one of the unions - although not the major one - representing air traffic controllers will also go on strike, which will have some impact on all flights to, from and over France, although how much is hard to say.

Also if you're flying in to Paris, bear in mind that the RER B services between the city and Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports will be reduced and cabs are likely to be more thin on the ground than usual and prices will likely rise.

There are numerous bus services from both airports to the centre of Paris although journey times will likely be longer than usual if traffic on the roads is clogged and it will definitely be wise to book in advance.

I'm planning a train trip in December, should I hire a car instead?

There will definitely be disruption on the railways and several unions are involved so it is likely to be fairly major. SNCF will publish revised timetables on December 3rd showing how many trains will be running. Generally they manage to run some services especially on the main TGV routes, but there will be a lot fewer than normal and the trains that do run could be very crowded.

Often the Intercité services which link towns and cities and the TER regional trains are the worst affected. The online booking service oui.SNCF is currently not taking any bookings for December 5th for high speed TGV services and certain Intercité routes.

If you aren't locked into a rigid schedule you should be able to get where you're going, albeit probably not at the time you had originally booked.

Hiring a car would certainly offer more peace of mind (although there may also be road disruption, see below) and if you cancel a pre-booked ticket because of strike action you will get a full refund. If you don't drive, there are ride-sharing apps like BlaBlaCar that offer a cheap trips between major cities if you don't mind a long car trip with a stranger.

Will the strikes affect the Eurostar and Thalys/Lyria international train services?

Yes. Although staff from these services will generally not be striking, strikes from signal workers will affect all trains travelling through France. Eurostar has said that it will be running a reduced service on December 5th and 6th, and possibly afterwards if strike action continues. The service has already published a list of which trains are cancelled, which you can check here and is not selling new tickets for December 5th - 8th. Trains between London and Paris Gare du Nord are affected, along with some onward services to Brussels and Amsterdam.

The same applies to the international routes between France and Switzerland - run by Lyria - and France and Belgium - run by Thalys. Lyria says that its services are likely to be very disrupted and is advising people not to travel. Full refunds can be obtained - even on non-refundable tickets - between December 5th and December 11th. For more information click here. Full strike timetables will be published on December 3rd.

Thalys, which operates services between France, Belgium and the Netherlands, has so far not published strike information, but during previous SNCF strikes its services have been affected.

Will the Eurotunnel or cross-Channel ferry routes be affected?

So far no unions representing workers on these services have announced strike action.

Will the roads be affected?

Possibly, yes. Two of the unions that represent hauliers have announced they are joining the strike.

Although they don't represent all drivers by any means, when French hauliers strike they do sometimes create blockades and rolling roadblocks to make their feelings known. Although nothing like this has been announced, it's worth bearing the possibility of delays in mind if you have a tight schedule.

Some 'yellow vest' protesters have also said they will join the demonstrations, which could involve demos at péage (toll stations) on the motorway - a frequent target of 'yellow vest' anger over the past year.

If you have anymore questions regarding the December strikes please feel free to email me at emma.pearson@thelocal.com