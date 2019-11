The accident occurred on Monday evening while the forces were engaging jihadist fighters who have staged a series of deadly strikes in northern Mali in recent weeks, the Elysee Palace said.

French president Emmanuel Macron paid his respects to the fallen soldiers, saying he "salutes with the greatest respect the memory of these soldiers - six officers, six non-commissioned officers and one corporal, who died for France in the hard fight against terrorism in the Sahel."

He expressed his deepest condolences to the family and loved ones of the soldiers, assuring them of the Nation's unwavering solidarity.

French soldiers have been engaged in an increasingly bloody conflict in Mali battling against Islamic extremists.

The French army has lost several soldiers to roadside bombs which local Islamic State groups have claimed responsibility for.

The attacks have underscored the deteriorating security situation in the country, despite the presence of French troops and Macron’s continued support for counterinsurgency operations.

Mali, Mauritania, Chad, Niger and Burkina Faso are part of the G5 Sahel security alliance that has struggled to contain the violence in the impoverished border region. The much-trumpeted initiative has a joint 5,000-man anti-terror force, helped by former colonial ruler France.

In addition to French troops, the UN has around 15,000 troops, including under MINUSMA, the UN mission in Mali.