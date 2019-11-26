French word of the day: Malin

<div id="article-description"><div id="premium-top"><strong>Why do I need to know <i>malin</i>?</strong></div></div><div id="article-body"><div id="premium-container"><p>So that you're not insulted in case someone says you are<i> malin comme un singe - malin </i>like a monkey<i>.</i></p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>In fact, <i>malin</i> can be a huge compliment. The expression <i>malin comme un singe </i>means being very cunning or crafty. </p><p>For example:</p><p><i>Sa réponse était très maligne</i> - he/she answered very intelligently</p><p><i>Je vois que tu as ramené un parapluie si jamais il pleut, c'est très malin ! </i>- I see you brought an umbrella in case it rains, that's really clever!</p><p>However <i>malin </i>can also refer to being sly or mischievous, depending on the context. Someone often referred to as <i>malin</i> by French media,<i> </i>is Boris Johnson.</p><p>In fact, the multiple meanings of <i>malin </i>can be found through a brief Google search how the term is used to describe the British PM. First here in <a href="https://www.lesechos.fr/idees-debats/editos-analyses/lombre-du-brexit-plane-sur-la-victoire-annoncee-de-boris-johnson-1150346" target="_blank">Les Echos:</a></p><p><i>Contrairement à [Theresa May], Boris Johnson est un vrai politique, charmeur, plein d'empathie, malin, certains diraient roué, sinon menteur. </i>- Contrary to Theresa May, Boris Johnson is a really charming politician, full of empathy, cunning, some would even call him sly or a liar.</p><p><a href="https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/boris-johnson-est-il-un-bon-negociateur-20191009" target="_blank">This Figaro</a><a href="https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/boris-johnson-est-il-un-bon-negociateur-20191009" target="_blank"> piece</a> opens with a praise of Johnson's abandoned strategy of forcing through a "no deal" Brexit October 31st, stating simply: <i>C'est malin.</i> - It's slick/Machiavellian.</p><p>In this piece published by <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/international/pour-boris-johnson-le-modele-c-est-evidemment-donald-trump-26-11-2019-8201949.php" target="_blank">Le Parisien</a> today, the term has a more negative meaning:</p><p><i>Boris Johnson, pur produit du système britannique, « n'a pas la biographie d'un populiste », souligne François Rastier. « Mais il en utilise les méthodes afin de créer de la confusion. C'est surtout un gros malin, un opportuniste. » </i>- Boris Johnson, a product of the British political system, "doesn't have a populist background," said François Rastier. "But he uses populist methods to create confusion. He's very sly, an opportunist."</p><p>Finally, also by <a href="http://www.leparisien.fr/international/quand-boris-johnson-journaliste-a-bruxelles-inventait-les-euro-mythes-26-11-2019-8201928.php" target="_blank">Le Parisien</a>, a (less flattering) description of the young Johnson's time as a journalist in Brussels:</p><p><i>Plume acérée et ton corrosif, celui que l'on surnomme alors « le bouffon » prend un malin plaisir à tourner en dérision la bureaucratie européenne. -</i> With a sharp pen and a venomous tone, the man nicknamed "the fool" takes malicious pleasure in making fun of the European bureaucracy.</p><p> </p><p><strong>For more French words and phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p><p> </p><p> </p><p> </p></div></div>