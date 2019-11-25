Word of the day: Bras de fer

<div><strong>Why do I need to know <i>bras de fer</i>?</strong></div><p>It pops up all the time in French media whenever there is some sort of conflict.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>The expression<i> bras de fer</i> means strong-arming someone, sometimes literally. In that case, the expression refers to the physical exercise of arm-wrestling, where two people place their elbows on a table, clench their fists and try to force the others' arm onto the table.</p><p>Today, <i>bras de fer </i>is mostly used in a symbolic manner to show that someone is preparing for a use of force.</p><p>A French online dictionary <a href="http://www.expressions-francaises.fr/expressions-b/2140-bras-de-fer.html" target="_blank">defines <i>bras de fer</i></a> as a "brief collision between two people, without any possibility of discussion or negotiation" - which one could say is true for both the symbolic version of the term and a real, physical arm-wrestling match.</p><p><i>Bras de fer</i> is a recurrent expression in French media. For instance, the headline of an article published today on the news website <a href="https://www.ladepeche.fr/2019/11/25/les-syndicats-a-matignon-bras-de-fer-sur-la-reforme-des-retraites,8561218.php" target="_blank">La Depeche </a>describes the ongoing pension reform conflict like this:</p><p><i>Bras de fer sur la réforme des retraites</i> - [The government is] standing firm on the pension reform.</p><p>Another article by the independent investigative news website <a href="https://www.mediapart.fr/journal/economie/211119/hypermarche-ouvert-le-dimanche-apres-midi-le-bras-de-fer-continue" target="_blank">Mediapart</a> uses the expression to describe how a French supermarket pressured their employees to work after 1pm on Sundays:</p><p><i>Hypermarché ouvert le dimanche après-midi: le bras de fer continue - </i>Hypermarket keeps open Sunday afternoons: the strong-arming continues.</p><p>Last but not least:</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Après 10 ans de bras de fer judiciaire, un agriculteur du Cantal a été condamné à payer 8 000 euros à ses voisins, gênés par les odeurs de ses vaches <a href="https://t.co/FzRJIpYkMT">https://t.co/FzRJIpYkMT</a> <a href="https://t.co/PKEdxN6MdY">pic.twitter.com/PKEdxN6MdY</a></p>— Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) <a href="https://twitter.com/le_Parisien/status/1198838725783908353?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 25, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>After a 10-year-long legal battle, a Cantal farmer was sentenced to pay a €8,000 fine to his neighbors as a compensation for his cows' strong scent.</p>