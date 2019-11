The demonstration is being staged by the two main farming unions in protest at what they say is consistent 'agri bashing' and government policies that harm french agriculture.

The tractors, which are being driven up from regions including Hauts-de-France, Normandy, Ile-de-France, Grand-Est, Centre-Val-de-Loire and Bourgogne-Franche-Comté, will converge in the greater Paris Île-de-France region at 6am on Wednesday, November 27th.

It is expected that the A1, A4, A5, A6, A10, A11, A13, A14 and A15 motorways will be affected, as well as the N1, N2, N12 and N20 highways.

French farrming unions have been staging a series of protests in recent months, with bans on the use of pesticides a major concern.

The unions are calling for a meeting with French president Emmanuel Macron to express their concerns.