French word of the day: Beauf

<p><strong>Why do I need to know beauf?</strong></p><p>It's a common expression, filled with French stereotypes.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Beauf</i>, not to be confused with <i>boeuf </i>(beef)<i> </i>or <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20181102/french-word-of-the-day-bof" target="_blank"><i>bof</i></a>, has two meanings.</p><p>The simplest one is when used as a diminutive of <i>beau-frère</i>, brother in law. The other, more complex one, is the French colloquial term used to describe an unsophisticated or vulgar person.</p><p>Born at the hands of the famous French cartoonist Jean Cabut (known as “Cabu”) in the magazine Charlie Hebdo in the 1970s, the original <i>Beauf </i>was a typical <a href="https://www.lefigaro.fr/langue-francaise/actu-des-mots/2019/01/29/37002-20190129ARTFIG00011-beauf-keke-d-o-viennent-ces-mots.php" target="_blank"><i>francais moyen</i></a>, “narrow-minded, conservative, rude and chauvinist.” </p><p>Cabu's original drawing was the <a href="https://www.lexpress.fr/informations/les-nouveaux-beaufs_636908.html" target="_blank">mustachioed owner of a bistro</a>, who Cabu described as someone who “doesn’t think,” yet is “convinced of his own truths.” </p><p>The archetype of today’s <i>beauf</i>, <i>le nouveau beauf</i>, is male, provincial, slightly racist and sexist, with poor taste. The English version could be "redneck” or “chav”.</p><p>It is, of course, a stereotype, sometimes used to make sweeping generalisations that aren’t necessarily true. A Parisian might say that:</p><p><i>Les gens du nord, ce sont tous des gros beaufs.</i> - People from the north are all chavs.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO: <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190813/french-regional-stereotypes-is-half-the-country-really-always-drunk" target="_blank">French regional stereotypes: Is half the country really always drunk?</a></strong></p><p><strong>Any other options?</strong></p><p><i>Beauf </i>can also describe someone's behaviour. For example, if you are a bit of a snobbish bourgouise lady, you might say:</p><p><i>Manger avec les mains, mais c'est un comportement de beaufs, ca - </i>Eating with your hands, that's just chavvy behaviour.</p><p>Or if you're sick of your uncle's sexist jokes, you might say:</p><p><i>Mon oncle a sorti une blague des beaufs ce week-end encore, </i><i>trop sexiste! </i>- My uncle told yet another really redneck joke this weekend, really sexist!</p><p>Although calling someone a <i>beauf </i>is not a compliment, there is also a form a pride tied to the label. Linguist Alain Rey <a href="https://www.lexpress.fr/informations/les-nouveaux-beaufs_636908.html" target="_blank">told the Expres</a>s that the <i>langage beauf </i>(provincial language) as "a reaction to political correctness."</p><p>Speaking <i>beauf </i>could be a way of countering the "increasing policing of political speech and use of euphemisms," according to Rey.</p><p><strong>For more French words and expressions, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>