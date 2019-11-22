Weather warning: South-east France braced for storms, flooding and high winds

The 11 areas in the south east of the country have been warned to expect storm and high winds over the weekend which in some places could lead to localised flooding.

The areas placed on orange alert - the second highest level - by French weather forecaster Météo France are; Alpes-Maritimes, Bouches-du-Rhône, Drôme, Isère, Loire, Ardèche, Gard, Hérault, Lozère and Var.

Weather forecasters are predicting winds of up to 84 km/h and rainfall of 300mm over the weekend in some places.

The intense rainfall, coupled with high tides in coastal areas, have lead to warnings of flooding.

The bad weather is expected to last for Friday night and most of Saturday, with the alert ending at 4pm on Saturday, November 23rd.