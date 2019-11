On Thursday, the French government launched a new app in an attempt to boost the number of people who take up the offer of training - currently only three percent of French employees do.

Mon compte formation (available here) was branded as a "democratisation of work-related training."

The hope is that the app will smooth out the kinks of the current system, often criticised as being too complicated.

Who gets it?

Every person working in France their own compte personnel de formation (CPF), with access to money earmarked professional training.

The system was created in 2015, and anyone with a French social security number can access it.

However, only 3 percent of French workers have made use of it.

What do you get?

The government abandoned the previous points-based system on January 1st 2019. Today, the CPF 'currency' is in euros.

This means that each worker's CPF account receives an annual budget, which they can use to apply for professional training. The amount of money transferred into the account depends on the person's professional situation.

Full-time workers get €500 each year (unskilled workers get €800), and the account has a maximum ceiling of €5,000 (€8,000 for unskilled workers).

For part-time workers, the amount of money given each year will be proportionally calculated from the number of hours they worked.

What can you use it for?

The money in the account can be used to finance any work-related training approved by the CPF, which is relevant to the employee's work.

These are the main types of training included in the system:

Extra qualification (like a diploma or professional title)

Skills training

Skills assessment

Driver's licence, both the theory and the practical test

Setting up a business

Training needed for people volunteering or working in civil service

What's the app like?

The app provides each employee with an overview of their rights, as well as a platform where they can apply for training programs.

Soon after its release, French media tested the app. Le Figaro deemed it to be overall "easy to use," although sometimes the search engine would present "irrelevant results."