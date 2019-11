A total of 43 of the country's 96 départements have declared a state of catastrophe naturelle (natural disaster) covering 180 communes.

The majority of the areas affected have been hit by flooding, but some places are still feeling the effects of the months-long drought over the summer, which caused structural damage to many buildings.

The state of natural disaster, published in the Journal officiel, is a legal declaration that releases state aid, and also makes the process of claiming on insurance easier.

The places that have the declaration in place are; Ain, Aisne, Allier, Haute-Alpes, Aube, Aude, Aveyron, Bouches-du-Rhone, Calvados, Charente-Maritime, Corrèze, Hate-Corse, Eure-et-Loir, Haute-Garonne, Hérault, Indre, Isère, Jura, Loir-et-Cher, Loire, Haute-Loire, Loiret, Lot, Manche, Meurthe-et-Moselle, Meuse, Moselle, Nièvre, Pas-de-Calais, Puy-et-Dôme, Haute-Saône, Saône-et-Loire, Haute-Savoie, Seine-et-Marne, Yvelines, Var, Vaucluse, Vendée, Yonne, Territoire de Belfort, Essonne, Val-de-Marne and Val-d'Oise.

Anyone living in those areas who has suffered damage to their property due to floods or drought can benefit from a faster insurance claims process, as well as possible being eligible for state funds.

