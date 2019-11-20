French word of the Day: Télétravail

<p><strong>Why do I need to know télétravail?</strong></p><p>In the modern workplace this is something that you may be offered, or could request. But although it sounds like working while watching TV, that's not quite what it means.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means remote working, or working from home. Which as any dedicated employee will tell you is absolutely not the same as pretending to work while lolling around watching daytime TV.</p><p>And it's one you might be hearing a bit of in the coming weeks.</p><p>As a major <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191105/will-france-really-be-paralysed-until-christmas-by-december-strikes" target="_blank">transport strike threatens to paralyse France</a> in December, employees who generally commute using public transport may find it easier to work from home on strike days. (Although be aware that France has some <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190912/can-your-boss-force-you-to-come-in-to-work-if-theres-a-metro-strike" target="_blank">quite complex rules on the subject</a> and any remote working needs to be agreed in advance with your boss).</p><p>So you might hear</p><p><i>Essayez le télétravail, pour éviter les déplacements inutiles</i> - Try working from home to avoid unnecessary travel.</p><p>Of someone whose boss is a bit inflexible on the subject might lament </p><p><i>L'approbation pour le télétravail est difficile à obtenir</i> - Approval for remote working is hard to get.</p><p><i>Mon patron a refusé ma demande de télétravail, donc je dois essayer d'utiliser le RER le jour de la grève. C'est relou!</i> - My boss refused my request to work from home so now I have to try and use the RER on strike day. It sucks!</p><p><strong>For more French words and phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>