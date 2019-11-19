France's news in English

QUIZ: Can you identify some of the most baffling French road signs?

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
19 November 2019
11:39 CET+01:00
As well as the more obvious signs telling you the speed limit and when to give way, France boasts a plethora of more obscure signs - see how many you can identify.

Language barrier aside, there are some French road signs that seem almost designed to be cryptic, as well as the basic Stop sign that should be obvious to everyone, but apparently isn't.

READ ALSO Why you really do have to stop at a Stop sign in France

 

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

 

