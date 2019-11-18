Word of the day: Margoulette

<p><strong>Why do I need to know margoulette?</strong></p><p>Not even all French people know what <i>margoulette </i>means, so this is a way to really advance your language skills. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p><i>Margoulette </i>dates back to the 17th century. It can be traced back to the verb <i><a href="https://fr.wiktionary.org/wiki/margoulette#fr" target="_blank">margouiller</a>,</i> which can be roughly translated into "eating dirtily" and <i>goulette</i>, an old-fashioned way of saying <i>gueule </i>(the vulgar French term for "mouth").</p><p>At it's origin, <i>margoulette </i>refers to the mouth, or sometimes the whole face. Later, <i>margoulette </i>has come to mean the whole body, especially when used in the expression <i>se casser la margoulette.</i></p><p>If you have stayed in France for a longer period of time, you might already know the expression <i>se casser la figure</i>, which means "falling over." (There is also <i>se casser la gueule</i>, which is a (very) informal way of saying the same thing.)</p><p><i>Margoulette </i>is used in a similar manner:</p><p><i>Je me suis cassée la margoulette en faisant du vélo ce week-end - </i>I fell over while biking this weekend.</p><p><i>Elle voulait grimper le mur, mais elle s'est cassée la margoulette</i> - she wanted to climb the wall, but she fell down.</p><p><strong>Any other options?</strong></p><p>It is a very old-fashioned expression, and few actually use it. However sometimes <i>margoulette</i> can be used as an informal way of saying <i>visage </i>(face), yet nicer way of saying <i>gueule.</i> If your kid needs to wash up before dinner, you could say:</p><p><i>Lave ta margoulette avant le repas!</i> Wash your face before you eat!</p><p>You might also have heard the slightly different version <i>marboulette</i>, which means the same but is more widely used in Canada.</p><p><strong>For more French words and expressions, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>