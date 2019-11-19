Two dead after bridge collapses into river in south west France

<p>A 15-year-old girl died after a suspension bridge over a river in southwest France collapsed on Monday, causing a car, a truck and a third vehicle to plunge into the water, local authorities said.</p><p>The body of the girl - who had been travelling in a car with her mother - was found straight away but the driver of the lorry was swept away by the fast-flowing river. His body was found later on Monday night.</p><p>Four people were rescued after the collapse of the bridge linking the towns of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn and Bessieres, 30 kilometres north of the city of Toulouse, the fire service and local security chief Etienne Guyot said.</p><p>The central part of the 155-metre bridge, measuring 6.5 metres wide, was submerged by the Tarn river.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1574080981_000-1md1b3.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>The bridge leading to the town of Mirepoix-sur-Tarn in the south west France département of Haut-Garonne collapsed at about 8am on Monday.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Pont de mirepoix sur tarn effondrée <a href="https://t.co/CeqJliWqvD">pic.twitter.com/CeqJliWqvD</a></p>— olivier le corre (@olecorre) <a href="https://twitter.com/olecorre/status/1196331860269371392?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 18, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The girl's mother was pulled alive from the sunken car by bystanders, some of whom were badly injured in the rescue attempt.</p><p>Two rescue workers were also seriously hurt, according to the region's security department.</p><p>Several people are also being treated in hospital after reportedly diving into the river to try to save the victims.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mirepoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mirepoix</a> sur Tarn <a href="https://twitter.com/BFMTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BFMTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/tesM1R3EQ3">pic.twitter.com/tesM1R3EQ3</a></p>— Laffere (@damlaffere) <a href="https://twitter.com/damlaffere/status/1196357657277468673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 18, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The 150m long suspension bridge had a weight limit, and initial reports suggested that a large lorry had driven onto it when it collapsed.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="und"><a href="https://t.co/GoKhFxd0kV">pic.twitter.com/GoKhFxd0kV</a></p>— Sapeurs-pompiers 31 (@sdis31officiel) <a href="https://twitter.com/sdis31officiel/status/1196357778547363840?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 18, 2019</a></blockquote></div><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="en"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mirepoix?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mirepoix</a> sur Tarn <a href="https://twitter.com/BFMTV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BFMTV</a> <a href="https://t.co/tesM1R3EQ3">pic.twitter.com/tesM1R3EQ3</a></p>— Laffere (@damlaffere) <a href="https://twitter.com/damlaffere/status/1196357657277468673?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 18, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>The head of the Haute-Garonne départment Georges Meric told AFP that three vehicles were caught in the bridge collapse, without saying what happened to the third.</p><p>Over 60 emergency workers were at the scene, he said, adding that an investigation would be carried out into the condition of the bridge.</p><p>Local authorities have urged people to stay away from the area and added that as a precaution the nearby Villemur suspension bridge has also been closed. </p><p><strong>Investigation launched</strong></p><p>An investigation into the cause of the accident was underway.</p><p>The bridge, dated to 1931, had a load limit of 19 tonnes and was "regularly checked", Guyot said.</p><p>The Haute-Garonne department council said the bridge had undergone a "thorough" inspection in 2017, which had shown "no structural problem".</p><p>Mirepoix-sur-Tarn mayor Eric Oget described it as a "very important crossing point" for people going to work in the regionla capital Toulouse on the other side of the river. </p><p>Many pedestrians used the bridge, he said, describing the collapse as a "real trauma" for the local population.</p><p>Oget said articulated lorries were not allowed onto the bridge but that some had nonetheless been seen crossing over in the past.</p><p>He said he had no information on whether the fallen truck exceeded the allowed weight.</p><p><strong>Thousands of bridges in need of repair</strong></p><p>In September last year the French government released a report that concluded<a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20180816/potholes-bridges-at-risk-of-collapse-french-roads-in-desperate-state-report-says" target="_blank"> that thousands of bridges around the country were in need of repair.</a></p><p>A report by the Ministry of Transport revealed that of the country's 164 largest bridges, 23 were in need of urgent construction work. </p><p>On Monday local authorities said the suspension bridge at Mirepoix-sur-Tarn was not on the list of bridges in need of urgent repair and was not under close watch.</p>