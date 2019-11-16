Yellow vest anniversary: More protests planned for Sunday in Paris

<p>The majority of the demonstrations around France took place on Saturday - the traditional 'yellow vest' day of protest which has seen demonstrations every week for the past year.</p><p>But there are some groups who have planned actions to mark the anniversary day itself, although turnout is expected to be much lower than on Saturday, <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191116/live-46-arrested-in-paris-as-yellow-vest-anniversary-protests-turn-violent" target="_blank">which saw violence and arson</a> as a small group of black-clad protesters trashed the Place d'Italie. </p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1573922800_000-1mb76t.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /></p><p>Here is a selection of what has been publicised;</p><p>A rally is planned for the Place Joaquim Du Bellay in the 1st arrondissement, close to Chatalet des Halles.</p><p>Organisers say they will meet at 9am and remain until 6pm.</p><p>An candlelit vigil is planned for Place de la République from 5pm, which organisers say will be in 'tribute to the victims'.</p><p>A rally and 'surprise party' is planned for Place Jacques Duclos in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, starting at 9.30am.</p><p>There is also a plan to occupy shops, referred to as 'temples of consumption' which is attracting the greatest interest so far on social media, with 4,200 saying they plan to attend.</p><p>Paris police chief Didier Lallement <a href="https://www.francetvinfo.fr/economie/transports/gilets-jaunes/video-gilets-jaunes-la-situation-est-parfaitement-sous-controle-assure-le-prefet-de-police_3705961.html" target="_blank">has said that</a> any attempt to cause trouble on Sunday will be met with "great firmness" by police.</p><p>The Paris préfecture de police has also given the order to close several Metro stations on Sunday.</p><p>The following stations will be closed; Tuileries, Argentine et Georges V, Champs Elysées Clémenceau, Charles de Gaulle Etoile, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Concorde, Invalides, Assemblée National, Varenne, Pont de l'Alma, Champ de Mars-Tour Eiffel.</p><p>The lines affected are lines 1, 2,6, 8, 9, 12 and 13 as well as RER line C.</p><p>Although the stations will be closed, the lines will still be running and trains will simply go straight through the closed stations.</p><p>Closures sill be in place from 7am on Sunday - you can get live updates from Paris transport operator RATP <a href="https://www.ratp.fr/travaux-manifestations/manifestations">here</a>.</p>