Yellow vest anniversary: More protests planned for Sunday in Paris

The majority of the demonstrations around France took place on Saturday - the traditional 'yellow vest' day of protest which has seen demonstrations every week for the past year.

But there are some groups who have planned actions to mark the anniversary day itself, although turnout is expected to be much lower than on Saturday, which saw violence and arson as a small group of black-clad protesters trashed the Place d'Italie.

Here is a selection of what has been publicised;

A rally is planned for the Place Joaquim Du Bellay in the 1st arrondissement, close to Chatalet des Halles.

Organisers say they will meet at 9am and remain until 6pm.

An candlelit vigil is planned for Place de la République from 5pm, which organisers say will be in 'tribute to the victims'.

A rally and 'surprise party' is planned for Place Jacques Duclos in the Paris suburb of Montreuil, starting at 9.30am.

There is also a plan to occupy shops, referred to as 'temples of consumption' which is attracting the greatest interest so far on social media, with 4,200 saying they plan to attend.

Paris police chief Didier Lallement has said that any attempt to cause trouble on Sunday will be met with "great firmness" by police.

The Paris préfecture de police has also given the order to close several Metro stations on Sunday.

The following stations will be closed; Tuileries, Argentine et Georges V, Champs Elysées Clémenceau, Charles de Gaulle Etoile, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Concorde, Invalides, Assemblée National, Varenne, Pont de l'Alma, Champ de Mars-Tour Eiffel.

The lines affected are lines 1, 2,6, 8, 9, 12 and 13 as well as RER line C.

Although the stations will be closed, the lines will still be running and trains will simply go straight through the closed stations.

Closures sill be in place from 7am on Sunday - you can get live updates from Paris transport operator RATP here.