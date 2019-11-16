Yellow vest protests: Police extend Paris Metro closures to Sunday

<p>The RATP transport chiefs announced that the city's police chief had ordered the closure of certain Metro and RER stations from 7am on Saturday.</p><p>Trains will not stop at the stations and passengers won't be able to change onto different lines.</p><p>Line 1 is particularly hit with the following stations closed: Tuileries, Argentine, Georges V, Champs-Élysées-Clémenceau, Charles de Gaulle-Étoile, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Concorde.</p><p>Line 2 will be closed between Porte Dauphine and Courcelles and Line 6 between Trocadéro and Charles de Gaulle-Étoile. The station Charles de Gaulle-Étoile will be closed on both of these lines.</p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1573889005_screenshot-2019-11-16-at-07-59-18.png" style="width: 640px; height: 397px;" /></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1573889019_screenshot-2019-11-16-at-07-59-28.png" style="width: 640px; height: 95px;" /></p><p>Services on Line 13 won't be stopping at Champs-Élysées-Clémenceau, Invalides, Miromesnil and Varenne.</p><p>Line 9 services wont be stopping at Franklin D. Roosevelt, Havre-Caumartin, Saint-Augustin, Saint-Philippe du Roule, Iéna, Alma-Marceau and Miromesnil.</p><p>On line 5 trains won't be stopping between Bréguet-Sabin and Place d'Italie.</p><p>On line 6 trains won't stop between rocadéro et Charles de Gaulle Étoile</p><p>The stations Concorde, Opéra and Invalides will also be closed on line 8.</p><p>RER A services will not stop at the stations Auber and Charles de Gaulle Etoile and RER C trains will not be stopping at Pont d'Alma, Invalides, Tour Eiffel and Champs de Mars.</p><p>Dozens of bus lines may also be delayed or re-routed.</p><p>However the situation is changing throughout the day, you can click <a href="https://www.ratp.fr/travaux-manifestations/manifestations" target="_blank">here</a> to get up-to-date information on station closures.</p><p>RATP has also announced that, due to a police decree, there will also be closures on Sunday, albeit with fewer stations affected.</p><p>The following stations will be closed; Tuileries, Argentine et Georges V, Champs Elysées Clémenceau, Charles de Gaulle Etoile, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Concorde, Invalides, Assemblée National, Varenne, Pont de l’Alma, Champ de Mars-Tour Eiffel.</p><p>The lines affected are lines 1, 2,6, 8, 9, 12 and 13 as well as RER line C.</p><div>The closures will be in place from 7am.</div>