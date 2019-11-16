Yellow vest protests: Police extend Paris Metro closures to Sunday

The RATP transport chiefs announced that the city's police chief had ordered the closure of certain Metro and RER stations from 7am on Saturday.

Trains will not stop at the stations and passengers won't be able to change onto different lines.

Line 1 is particularly hit with the following stations closed: Tuileries, Argentine, Georges V, Champs-Élysées-Clémenceau, Charles de Gaulle-Étoile, Franklin D. Roosevelt and Concorde.

Line 2 will be closed between Porte Dauphine and Courcelles and Line 6 between Trocadéro and Charles de Gaulle-Étoile. The station Charles de Gaulle-Étoile will be closed on both of these lines.

Services on Line 13 won't be stopping at Champs-Élysées-Clémenceau, Invalides, Miromesnil and Varenne.

Line 9 services wont be stopping at Franklin D. Roosevelt, Havre-Caumartin, Saint-Augustin, Saint-Philippe du Roule, Iéna, Alma-Marceau and Miromesnil.

On line 5 trains won't be stopping between Bréguet-Sabin and Place d'Italie.

On line 6 trains won't stop between rocadéro et Charles de Gaulle Étoile

The stations Concorde, Opéra and Invalides will also be closed on line 8.

RER A services will not stop at the stations Auber and Charles de Gaulle Etoile and RER C trains will not be stopping at Pont d'Alma, Invalides, Tour Eiffel and Champs de Mars.

Dozens of bus lines may also be delayed or re-routed.

However the situation is changing throughout the day, you can click here to get up-to-date information on station closures.

RATP has also announced that, due to a police decree, there will also be closures on Sunday, albeit with fewer stations affected.

The following stations will be closed; Tuileries, Argentine et Georges V, Champs Elysées Clémenceau, Charles de Gaulle Etoile, Franklin D. Roosevelt, Concorde, Invalides, Assemblée National, Varenne, Pont de l’Alma, Champ de Mars-Tour Eiffel.

The lines affected are lines 1, 2,6, 8, 9, 12 and 13 as well as RER line C.

The closures will be in place from 7am.