Second home owners in France reminded to pay household tax

<p>The French government has been gradually scrapping the <i>taxe d'habitataton</i> - the tax paid by householders - on a rolling programme.</p><p>But although most people will now not be charged in the autumn bills, the exception to this is second home owners.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190605/new-tax-laws-create-hidden-costs-for-second-home-owners-in-france" target="_blank">The hidden costs for second home owners in France</a></strong></p><p>The blunt warning from Ministry of Finance to second home owners states: "The reform of the housing tax does not concern second homes. Nothing changes for you, you will have to continue to pay it."</p><p>Bills containing demands for <i>taxe d'habitation</i> have already been sent out, although this year the Ministry of Finance estimates that only 20 percent of people in France will be paying.</p><p>The tax is being gradually scrapped over three years, starting with the lowest earners.</p><p>By 2020 only the highest earners will continue to pay - and second home owners.</p><p>The <i>taxe d'habitation</i> is set by local authorities - so varies between regions - and is used to pay for local services like roads and grounds maintenance.</p><p>Also sent out at this time of year are the bills for <i>contribution à l'audiovisuel public</i> (CAP) or TV licence. If you own two properties in France, you only need to pay the TV licence once.</p><p>The <i>taxe d'habitation</i> is the tax paid by the occupier of the house. A separate tax - <i>taxe foncière</i> - is paid the owner of the property and this will continue as normal.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190904/what-is-the-french-property-tax-and-do-i-have-to-pay-it" target="_blank">Taxe foncière: What is the French property tax and do I have to pay it?</a></strong></p><p>Second home owners also need to be aware that if their home is in a <i>zone tendu</i> - an area with a housing shortage - local authorities can apply extra charges.</p><p>You can find the complete list of <i>zones tendu</i> <a href="https://www.pap.fr/bailleur/ville-zone-tendue/liste" target="_blank">here</a>.</p><p>The tax must be paid by November 15th in case of a payment by cheque, or November 20th if you are doing it online.</p>