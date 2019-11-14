France's news in English

Editions:  Europe · Austria · Denmark · France · Germany · Italy · Norway · Spain · Sweden · Switzerland

French word of the Day: Papoter

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 November 2019
11:42 CET+01:00
word

Share this article

French word of the Day: Papoter
The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 November 2019
11:42 CET+01:00
If you enjoy a good chat, gossip or chinwag then this French verb is for you.

Why do I need to know papoter?

It's a slang term and one that is used in casual conversation, especially if you're chewing the fat over drinks.

What does it mean?

It means to chatter, to chinwag, to chitchat, to prattle, to natter - a casual term for talking that also has the sense that the subject of the conversation is not particularly serious.

Au café je papote avec les meufs - At the café, I chat with the girls

If you're too busy to talk right now you could graciously excuse yourself by saying

J'aimerais rester et papoter mais j'ai rendez-vous chez le vétérinaire pour mon chat - I'd love to stay and chat, but I have an appointment with the vet for my cat.

If you have some particularly talkative colleagues you could tell them 

Si vous pouviez finir de papoter, on pourrait peut-être travailler un peu - If you can lot can finish up the chitchat then maybe we can do some work.

Or if you're a mean boss you could say Je ne te paye pas pour papoter - I don't pay you to natter.

Slightly more formal but with roughly the same meaning is bavarder. So if you call someone une fille bavarde - that means a girl who pretty much never stops talking.

 

 

 

word
Get notified about breaking news on The Local

Share this article

 

Popular articles

  1. French police close beaches in south west France after 1,000kg of cocaine washes ashore
  2. WATCH: French riot police clear Catalan protesters at highway blockade on border with Spain
  3. Icy blast heads for France as temperatures tumble
  4. Five major protests planned in France over next four weeks
  5. Earthquake shakes homes in south-eastern France

Member comments

The Local is not responsible for content posted by users.
Scott - 14 Nov 2019 14:09
"Si vous pouviez finir de papoter, on pourrait peut-être travailler un peu."

Why it is "pouviez" (imperfect) and not "pourriez" (conditional)?

And you botched the translation with typos.
Become a Member or sign-in to leave a comment.

 

More news

Noticeboard

24/10
Important - for all UK citizens living abroad
23/10
Help needed!! box of personal items lost in transit!!
07/10
Court summons: JOSSELIN ROGEBOZ
06/10
Stop Brexit Protest Saturday 19 Oct Granville Basse-Normandy
05/10
Japanese Calligraphy Workshop
02/10
Tailor made french classes via Skype
View all notices
Post a new notice