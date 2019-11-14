French word of the Day: Papoter

<p><strong>Why do I need to know papoter?</strong></p><p>It's a slang term and one that is used in casual conversation, especially if you're chewing the fat over drinks.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means to chatter, to chinwag, to chitchat, to prattle, to natter - a casual term for talking that also has the sense that the subject of the conversation is not particularly serious.</p><p><i>Au café je papote avec les meufs </i>- At the café, I chat with the girls</p><p>If you're too busy to talk right now you could graciously excuse yourself by saying</p><p><i>J'aimerais rester et papoter mais j'ai rendez-vous chez le vétérinaire pour mon chat</i> - I'd love to stay and chat, but I have an appointment with the vet for my cat.</p><p>If you have some particularly talkative colleagues you could tell them </p><p><i>Si vous pouviez finir de papoter, on pourrait peut-être travailler un peu</i> - If you can lot can finish up the chitchat then maybe we can do some work.</p><p>Or if you're a mean boss you could say <i>Je ne te paye pas pour papoter</i> - I don't pay you to natter.</p><p>Slightly more formal but with roughly the same meaning is <i>bavarder</i>. So if you call someone <i>une fille bavarde</i> - that means a girl who pretty much never stops talking.</p>
