French Alps: Fire ravages Annecy town hall

<p>Fire broke out in the historic <i>mairie</i> building at around 12.45pm on Thursday and quickly spread to the roof, which was seen by witnesses to be well ablaze.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Photo d'un contact depuis le musée-château d'Annecy.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/annecy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#annecy</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/mairie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#mairie</a> <a href="https://t.co/RHzz9o1A1M">pic.twitter.com/RHzz9o1A1M</a></p>— Samuel Dixneuf (@Heraclite) <a href="https://twitter.com/Heraclite/status/1194975663905751042?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>All staff were safely evacuated from the building when the fire, which is believed to have started in an electric circuit box, broke out.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">Le toit de la mairie d'Annecy en feu depuis plusieurs heures. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Annecy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Annecy</a> <a href="https://t.co/8o3AQWplga">pic.twitter.com/8o3AQWplga</a></p>— Elie Abergel (@Elie_Abergel) <a href="https://twitter.com/Elie_Abergel/status/1194976450165821442?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>The school and nursery on the nearby quai Jules Philippe were also evacuated and the children taken to a safe location.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/France?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#France</a> De grands panaches de fumée s'élèvent de la toiture de l'hôtel de ville d'<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Annecy?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Annecy</a> qui est actuellement en proie à un violent incendie.Les pompiers sont mobilisés <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Savoie?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Savoie</a> <a href="https://t.co/gzjFU8Rf3j">pic.twitter.com/gzjFU8Rf3j</a></p>— Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) <a href="https://twitter.com/RebeccaRambar/status/1194973672727097345?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p> </p><p>There were no reported injuries and fire crews say the blaze is not believed to be deliberate.</p><p>Annecy, known as 'the pearl of the Alps' is a popular holiday destination year-round for its beautiful Medieval buildings and large lake, as well as nearby ski resorts.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-partner="tweetdeck"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr">[REVUE DE PRESSE] Vidéo. Un violent incendie s'est déclenché à la mairie d'Annecy, le toit en proie aux flammes <a href="https://t.co/gYZG8uu3OL">https://t.co/gYZG8uu3OL</a> | <a href="https://t.co/t5XLqb08JA">https://t.co/t5XLqb08JA</a> <a href="https://t.co/urQFwoepOm">pic.twitter.com/urQFwoepOm</a></p>— Zap'news (@W38777Y) <a href="https://twitter.com/W38777Y/status/1194986394390691841?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 14, 2019</a></blockquote></div>
