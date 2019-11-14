France's news in English

French Alps: Fire ravages Annecy town hall

The Local
news@thelocal.fr
@thelocalfrance
14 November 2019
15:41 CET+01:00
Photo: AFP
A major fire broke out on Thursday at the town hall in the popular Alpine holiday destination of Annecy.

Fire broke out in the historic mairie building at around 12.45pm on Thursday and quickly spread to the roof, which was seen by witnesses to be well ablaze.

 

All staff were safely evacuated from the building when the fire, which is believed to have started in an electric circuit box, broke out.

 

The school and nursery on the nearby quai Jules Philippe were also evacuated and the children taken to a safe location.

 

There were no reported injuries and fire crews say the blaze is not believed to be deliberate.

Annecy, known as 'the pearl of the Alps' is a popular holiday destination year-round for its beautiful Medieval buildings and large lake, as well as nearby ski resorts.

 
Scott - 14 Nov 2019 22:35
About five or so years ago there was a major string of arson in Annecy.

Now that seems to be happening in Grenoble.
