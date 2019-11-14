French Alps: Fire ravages Annecy town hall

Fire broke out in the historic mairie building at around 12.45pm on Thursday and quickly spread to the roof, which was seen by witnesses to be well ablaze.

All staff were safely evacuated from the building when the fire, which is believed to have started in an electric circuit box, broke out.

Le toit de la mairie d'Annecy en feu depuis plusieurs heures.

The school and nursery on the nearby quai Jules Philippe were also evacuated and the children taken to a safe location.

De grands panaches de fumée s'élèvent de la toiture de l'hôtel de ville d'Annecy qui est actuellement en proie à un violent incendie.

Les pompiers sont mobilisés

Les pompiers sont mobilisés #Savoie pic.twitter.com/gzjFU8Rf3j — Rebecca Rambar (@RebeccaRambar) November 14, 2019

There were no reported injuries and fire crews say the blaze is not believed to be deliberate.

Annecy, known as 'the pearl of the Alps' is a popular holiday destination year-round for its beautiful Medieval buildings and large lake, as well as nearby ski resorts.