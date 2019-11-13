Paris 2024: Olympic skateboarding, BMX and climbing tipped to be in city centre

<p>From the proposed venue of Place de la Concorde fans will have a clear view of the Eiffel Tower and the Arc de Triomphe landmarks.</p><p>They will also have direct access to the newly pedestrianised walkways along the river Seine and the Tuileries gardens, and they will be just a stone's throw away from both the Louvre Museum and the Champs Elysees shopping district.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191104/frances-launches-building-of-the-olympic-village-for-2024-paris-games" target="_blank">Paris 2024: France launches construction of Olympic village</a></strong></p><p>Historically it was the site of a string of gruesome executions during the French revolution, including that of King Louis XVI, and the revolutionaries Georges Danton and Maximilien Robespierre.</p><p>It is also the site of the 3000 year-old Luxor Obelisk brought to Paris in the 1830s.</p><p>The news comes from an official from a rival site outside the city-limits who told AFP the president of the organising committee Tony Estanguet had informed him Place de la Concorde was the likely venue.</p><p>"It seems they can stage all those sports there, that's what we were told (by Estanguet)," the president of the Seine-Saint-Denis department Stephane Troussel told AFP.</p><p>The Olympic stadium and Olympic village will both be in Seine-Saint-Denis.</p><p>The venues for shooting competitions and mountain bike races are still hotly disputed.</p><p>The surfing events meanwhile have offers from Tahiti, Brittany and the south-western Atlantic coast.</p>