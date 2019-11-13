Follow the news from France on The Local's smartphone apps

France's news in English

The Local
13 November 2019
10:59 CET+01:00
appsliving in france

You can get all the news, features and information on France direct to your mobile phone by downloading our app, which is available for both Apple and Android phones. It just takes a few seconds.

More and more of our readers are opting to keep up to date with the news from France on their mobile phones.

The Local's app is available for Apple iOs and Android phones and gives you quick and easy access to The Local France news site.

What App users say?

"Nice app, loving it."

"My favourite source of news."

"The Local should be your daily morning read".

"The best app to get updated on European news."

Get alerts to your phone

You can opt to receive alert notifications for our most popular stories from France and also our other sites around Europe.

We only send alerts for breaking news and our most compelling content.

Download the Apple iOs app on the App Store

Download the Android app on Google play

If apps are not for you, don't forget you can sign up to daily newsletter featuring all the latest articles which you can receive by email by CLICKING HERE.

 

 
