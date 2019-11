QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the ultimate French cheese quiz

The ultimate French cheese quiz

When the US government announced in October 2019 that it would be putting extra tariffs on French cheese, which cheese was spared the extra import duty?

French chef Marc Veyrat is suing the Michelin guide over what they said about his cheese soufflé, but what 'offensive' claim did the guide's authors make?

What year did the French king grant the village of Roquefort the monopoly on making cheese of the same name?

At the 2019 World Cheese Awards France was disappointed with its medal haul - where was France's best cheese ranked?

Some of the best cheese in France have the label AOP - but what does that mean?

Which French cheese has 'cheese mites' deliberately introduced to give it its distinctive grayish crush?

Which classic French dish consists of mashed potato with garlic, cream and plenty of cheese stirred in?

According to local tradition, what should never be drunk with raclette - as it will cause the melted cheese to solidify into a giant ball in your stomach?

Very popular and widely eaten in winter in France, raclette nevertheless originates in neighbouring Switzerland. But which canton first created this classic winter dish?

The name of which cheese-based French winter classic is derived from the Arpitan word for potato?

Comté, Beaufort, Emmental, Appenzell or Gruyere would all be ideal cheeses to make what?

How much cheese does the average French person consume in a year?

There are well over 1,000 different types of cheese in France, but how many 'cheese families' are there?

The world's biggest cheese heist took place in eastern France in 2015, when four tonnes of cheese worth around €40,000 was stolen. What type of cheese was it?

Undoubtedly the best bit of a fondue are the crispy bits at the bottom of the pot once all the molten cheese has been eaten - but what name do the French have for these crispy, slightly burnt bits?

