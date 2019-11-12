QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the ultimate French cheese quiz

French cheese is undoubtedly delicious and world famous, but it comes with some odd rules and little-known quirks. Test your knowledge of France's second best product (after wine, naturally).

<section> <h2> </h2> <p> The ultimate French cheese quiz</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> When the US government announced in October 2019 that it would be putting extra tariffs on French cheese, which cheese was spared the extra import duty?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> French chef Marc Veyrat is suing the Michelin guide over what they said about his cheese soufflé, but what 'offensive' claim did the guide's authors make?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> What year did the French king grant the village of Roquefort the monopoly on making cheese of the same name?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> At the 2019 World Cheese Awards France was disappointed with its medal haul - where was France's best cheese ranked?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Some of the best cheese in France have the label AOP - but what does that mean?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which French cheese has 'cheese mites' deliberately introduced to give it its distinctive grayish crush?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Which classic French dish consists of mashed potato with garlic, cream and plenty of cheese stirred in?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> According to local tradition, what should never be drunk with raclette - as it will cause the melted cheese to solidify into a giant ball in your stomach?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Very popular and widely eaten in winter in France, raclette nevertheless originates in neighbouring Switzerland. But which canton first created this classic winter dish?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> The name of which cheese-based French winter classic is derived from the <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Arpitan word for potato?</span></p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> <span style="color: rgb(33, 33, 33);">Comté, Beaufort, Emmental, Appenzell or Gruyere</span> would all be ideal cheeses to make what?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> How much cheese does the average French person consume in a year?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> There are well over 1,000 different types of cheese in France, but how many 'cheese families' are there?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> The world's biggest cheese heist took place in eastern France in 2015, when four tonnes of cheese worth around €40,000 was stolen. What type of cheese was it?</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> Undoubtedly the best bit of a fondue are the crispy bits at the bottom of the pot once all the molten cheese has been eaten - but what name do the French have for these crispy, slightly burnt bits?</p> </section><section> <h2> </h2> <p> More work needed!</p> <p> </p> <p> You're getting there, but you need to spend a bit more time at your local fromagerie to become a true cheese expert. An whatever you do, don't leave the edges on your plate . . .</p> </section><section> <h3> </h3> <p> You are the cheese master!</p> <p> </p> <p> Congratulations, you really know your French cheeses and could talk fromage with the best of them.</p> </section>

