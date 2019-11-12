France's news in English

QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the ultimate French cheese quiz

The Local
12 November 2019
16:17 CET+01:00
food

QUIZ: Test your knowledge with the ultimate French cheese quiz
We know that many Francophiles indulge in the French passion for cheese - but do you know your raclette from your reblochon, your roquefort from your rocamadour?

French cheese is undoubtedly delicious and world famous, but it comes with some odd rules and little-known quirks. Test your knowledge of France's second best product (after wine, naturally).

Quiz Maker - powered by Riddle

 

food
