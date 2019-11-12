French expression of the day: Tendre une perche

<p><strong>Why do I need to know tendre une perche?</strong></p><p>It's a fairly common phrase that will come up in everyday conversation, and in a workplace setting.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>Its literal translation is the rather athletic sounding 'throw a pole' or 'throw a line' but in fact it really means to give someone a chance, offer a helping hand or perhaps throw them a bone.</p><p><i>Laisse-moi lui tendre une perche, elle a vraiment du mal avec sa grammaire française</i> - Let me help her out, she's really struggling with her French grammar.</p><p><i>Je sais qu'il est ennuyeux, mais tu dois lui tendre une perche</i> - I know he's annoying, but you've got to give him a chance.</p><p><i>Permettez-moi simplement de tendre une perche au maire pour qu'il prenne la bonne décision</i> - Allow me to simply offer the mayor a helping hand so that he may make the right decision.</p><p><strong>Any other options?</strong></p><p>If you want to be a bit more literal in what you are saying, you could use the phrase <i>Donner une chance</i> - to give a chance or <i>Donner un coup de main</i> - to give a helping hand.</p>