Five major protests planned in France over next four weeks

Thursday, November 14th - Emergency medical staff protest in Paris

Hundreds of doctors and nurses are planning a march through Paris to demonstrate about the state of emergency medical care. This is a long-running dispute that has been ongoing since April as emergency medical staff say they are severely over-stretched. They have been holding 'strike' actions ever since, but French law forbids emergency workers from actually walking off the job, so the strike has been limited to small protests outside hospitals and some marches.

This is planned to be the biggest demonstration yet as medics call for an end to hospital bed closures and the immediate increase of €300 per month to all salaries.

Saturday, November 16th and Sunday, November 17th - one-year anniversary of 'yellow vest' protests, action planned across France

November 17th marks one year since the first 'yellow vest' protest and there are actions planned on both the anniversary itself and on the Saturday, the traditional 'yellow vest' protest day.

Full details are generally released nearer the time but there are events planned for Paris as well as cities including Toulouse. How big an impact these will have is not certain - organisers claim the protests will roar back into life with tens of thousands of people attending, but recent protests in Paris have drawn just a couple of hundred people.

Saturday, November 23rd, march highlighting violence against women, Paris

The march for women's rights happens every year around this date, but this year is expected to be a bigger than usual event as activists have been working hard to draw attention to France's shocking rate of domestic murders.

So far in France this year, 131 women have been killed by current or former partners and a grenelle - special inquiry - has been announced on the topic. Unions including the CFDT, CFTC, CGT, FAGE, FSU, Solidaires, UNEF have announced they will be joining in the demonstration.

Friday, November 29th, anti climate change march, Paris

The march is part of a world demonstration against climate change and is timed to coincide with Black Friday - the symbol of over-consumption. The Paris march sets off at Place de l'Hôtel de Ville and ends at Place de la République.

The last major climate change match in Paris ended in controversy after police were filmed tear gassing peaceful protesters.

Thursday, December 5th, public transport strike, across France

Unions representing transport workers - including airline ground crew, train drivers, Metro staff and hauliers - have declared a strike starting on December 5th. Some unions are calling for 'unlimited' strike action while others are only planning a one-day walk-out, but leaders have called on their members to 'paralyse' all transport networks in France.

The strike is over plans by French president Emmanuel Macron to reform the country's pension system and 'yellow vest' leaders say they are also planning on joining in.

