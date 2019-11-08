French MP tables bill calling for 'the right to pee in peace'

<p>The journalist-turned MP François Ruffin introduced his bill in the Assemblée nationale calling for the "right to peace in peace" - free from digital advertsing screens.</p><p>The politician, of the hard left La France Insoumise party, is calling for restrictions on digital advertising screens. </p><p>The representative for the Somme region <a href="https://www.bfmtv.com/politique/francois-ruffin-depose-une-proposition-de-loi-pour-uriner-en-paix-1801634.html" target="_blank">said that the idea came to him</a> in a Paris café toilet when his eye was caught by a bright advertising screen above a urinal.</p><p>He said: "I thought: even here, advertisers are invading our available brain time! Like Putin! They come to hunt us down to the toilet."</p><p>The bill, which is also backed by several other French MPs but no-one from the ruling La Republique en Marche party, calls for restrictions on the 2,500 digital advertising screens that have appeared in France since 2015, including 1,200 in urinals.</p><p>He says that the screens have a significant environmental impact from both the manufacturing process and the electricity used and could even prove dangerous to health because of the type of light emitted.</p><p>His bill has now been referred to the Social Affairs Committee.</p>