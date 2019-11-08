French expression of the day: Péter les plombs

<p><strong>Why do I need to know péter les plombs?</strong></p><p>France, like all countries, does have its irritating points and there may come a time when you feel that you just can't take it any more. </p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It means to blow a fuse, go beserk, lose it altogether, freak out - in general, the moment when you decide that you just can't take it any longer.</p><p><i>Péter</i> is an informal verb that is usually translated as to fart, but can also mean to burst or to pop while <i>les plombs</i> are pellets or fuses.</p><p><i>S'il est encore en retard, mon Dieu, je vais péter les plomb</i>s - If he is late again, I swear to God I will lose it.</p><p><i>Le fontionnaire était si impoli et inutile, j'ai pété les plombs</i> - The bureaucrat was so rude and unhelpful, I blew a fuse.</p><p>A similar phrase is <i>péter un câble</i>, so you could also say </p><p><i>Amélia va péter un câble quand elle se rendra compte que la chienne de sa coloque a pissé sur son tapis persean</i> - Amélia's going to go beserk when she finds out her housemate's dog peed on her Persian rug. </p><p>And if you want a more general phrase for the feeling of getting to the end of your tether, you could use <i>j'en peux plus</i> - I can't take it any more.</p><p>(And of course once you have lost it, it's time to start swearing. Check out our guide on <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190830/getting-explicit-your-guide-to-how-to-swear-like-a-french-person" target="_blank">how to swear like a French person</a>).</p><p><strong>For more French words and phrases, check out our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word" target="_blank">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>