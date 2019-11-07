France's news in English

Why Americans should move to France - according to one Twitter thread from a Nobel Prize winner

7 November 2019
11:32 CET+01:00

Why not move to France? Photo: AFP
France has been dragged into the early stages of the US presidential elections, with one politician's economic plans being slammed as 'like living in France' - but what's wrong with that?

The next US presidential election isn't for another year, but campaigning has started and Democrat Elizabeth Warren has been ruffling some feathers with her plans for increasing taxation to pay for healthcare.

The latest attack comes from New York Times columnist Steven Rattner, who wrote: "She would turn America’s uniquely successful public-private relationship into a dirigiste, European-style system. If you want to live in France (economically), Elizabeth Warren should be your candidate."

But what's wrong with living in France?

Aside from all the obvious good stuff - the wine, the many delicious ways to melt cheese, the generous public holiday allocation - there are also sound economic reasons for Americans to move to France.

This is the opinion of Nobel prize-winning economist Paul Krugman, who has written a short Twitter thread explaining why actually Americans might be better off in France.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

And with around 31,000 Americans making France their permanent residence, he's clearly not the only one to have seen the many advantages that France offers.

READ ALSO Where in France do all the Americans live?

 
Scott - 07 Nov 2019 12:24
I wouldn't trust anything Krugman says. Just another partisan leftist masquerading as a "journalist."

But despite Krugman's support for it, I'm still thinking of moving to France someday.
Scott - 07 Nov 2019 13:00
Nobel prizes go to the top leftists of the year in their respective fields.

That was obvious when Barack Obama was grant the peace prize simply because he won the 2008 election, and he hadn't even been swore in as president yet.

I think it was just a way to get him some cash before he took office, as were his two books.
Scott - 07 Nov 2019 13:01
"granted"
GDB in France - 07 Nov 2019 21:44
Interesting comments from "Scott", who plainly needs to do some reading to get his facts right and a course in English grammar in order to express his prejudices properly.
