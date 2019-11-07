French word of the Day: Mon pote

<p><strong>Why do I need to know mon pote?</strong></p><p>If you've been in France for a while you will (hopefully) start to make friends and that's where this one will come in handy.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It's a slang term for friend, so it's similar to mate, buddy, pal, chum, bessie or crony.</p><p>So if you reckon you've clicked with someone you can describe them as <i>mon pote</i> (my friend) or even <i>mon meilleur pote</i> (my best friend) if you know them really well.</p><p>The word stays the same in the feminine, so a female friend would be<i> ma pote</i> and if you have more than one friend (lucky you) they would be <i>mes potes</i>.</p><p>So you could say <i>Mon pote n'arrêtait pas de me rabattre les oreilles avec ce groupe</i> - My buddy was going o<span style="color: rgb(60, 60, 60); font-family: Arial, sans-serif;">n and on about this band.</span></p><p>Or <i>Céline est ma meilleur pote</i> - Céline is my best friend.</p><p>You can also use it if you're talking to somebody, rather than about them.</p><p><i>Tu veux venir au match? Désolé mon pote, je suis occupé</i> - Do you want to come to the match? Sorry mate, I'm busy.</p><p><i>Tu vas te faire engueuler par ta nana, mon pote</i> - You're going to get a telling off from your missus, pal.</p><p><strong>Any other options?</strong></p><p>Yes, just like English French has <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190320/french-slang-everyday-words-you-need-to-know" target="_blank">lots of different options</a> for describing someone close to you. There is the more formal <i>ami</i> or <i>amie</i> but there are a number of slang terms. Although rather confusingly many of them can be used to signify either a platonic friend or a sexual partner.</p><p>Some of the more common ones are <i>mec, meuf </i>and<i> copain</i>.</p><p><i>Mec</i> is used for men and again can be used for talking about someone or to them, so <i>ça va, mec?</i> would roughly translate as Alright mate?</p><p>But if you said <i>Mon nouveau mec est tellement chaud</i> (My new bloke is so hot) you'd be talking about a romantic attachment rather than a friend.</p><p>The female equivalent is <i>meuf</i> - <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20160712/verlan-frances-backwards-language-you-need-to-learn" target="_blank">a Verlan version</a> of <i>femme</i> (woman). This used to be used more by blokes to talk about women, and was considered slightly sexist - it would be like calling someone a chick or a honey. </p><p>In recent years though <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190620/french-word-of-the-day-meuf" target="_blank">it has been reclaimed</a> by woman and you will frequently hear younger girls referring to - <i>mes meufs</i> (my gal pals) or greeting each other with <i>ça va, meuf</i> - OK love?</p><p>Likewise <i>copain</i> means mate <i>J'ai rendez-vous avec mes copains à la gare</i> - I'm meeting my mates at the station.</p><p>But if someone refers to <i>mon copain</i> or <i>ma copine</i> it's likely they're talking about a romantic partner. The word is generally favoured by slightly older couples who are in a long term relationship but aren't married.</p><p><strong>For more French words and expressions, head to our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>