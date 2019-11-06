Revealed: Which Paris Metro and RER lines are the most punctual?

Transport operator Île de France Mobilités has published its punctuality data, which shows that Paris Metro trains generally arrive on time.

The worst line for punctuality is Line 13, but even then only 4 percent of trains are late. Lines 4, 11 and 6 are the next worst offenders, with 3.8 percent, 3 percent and 2.9 percent of late arrivals respectively.

RER, Transilien, métro: quelles sont les lignes les plus en retard? https://t.co/hDq1tlGuWr pic.twitter.com/wbqOiM2yU1 — BFM Paris (@BFMParis) November 6, 2019

At the other end of the table, Lines 1, 10 and 14 had no late arrivals - although as Lines 1 and 14 are automated perhaps this is no surprise. Lines 2, 5 and 9 each had fewer than one percent of their trains arriving late.

So if you're within central Paris, you can largely rely on the Metro to get you there on time (although whether you will get more than a few square centimetres of space to yourself is a very different story).

Go outside the périphérique to the Paris suburbs, however, and the picture is less rosy.

The Metro in general does not stretch very far outside the Paris ring road (although there are building projects underway to extend several lines further out into the suburbs) so if you live a bit further out - or you're travelling to Paris' two airports - you will be using the RER.

The worst RER line for punctuality was line D, where 13.6 percent of trains came in 5 minutes or more behind schedule. RER line B - which connects central Paris with Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports - reported that 11.1 percent of its trains were late, while the best line was Line A with 7 percent of late trains.

Travelling further outside Paris than the suburbs involves the overground Transiliens service, which has a fractionally worse punctuality record than the RER with its worst line - Line R - showing 13.7 percent of its services running late.

Transport bosses will be disappointed by the results, which miss the overall punctuality targets of between five and seven percent on the RER and Tranciliens services.