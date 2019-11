Place de la Bastille is one of several Paris squares to be getting a pedestrian-friendly makeover as part of the plans of Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo to make the city greener

On Wednesday the final phase of the works began - removing five huge steel beams of 30 tonnes each, dating from 1890, from the end of the square to reconnect it to the Canal Saint-Martin.

Nouvelle étape de la métamorphose de la place de la Bastille, 5 poutres en acier de 20m de long et de 30 tonnes qui recouvraient le canal Saint-Martin depuis 1890 sont enlevées ce matin. Le métal sera réemployé pour créer des bancs. #ParisSeTransforme pic.twitter.com/Qgx0awLHks — Christophe Najdovski (@C_Najdovski) November 6, 2019

As well as opening up the square to the canal basin - which has been partially covered over since Metro Line 1 was built in 1900 - the works will also significantly reduce space for traffic and create a giant pedestrian plaza, as well as an interchange for cyclists to connect several different cycle paths.

Jean-Louis Missika, the Deputy Mayor of Paris in charge of urban planning, told Le Monde : "The renovation of the Bastille, like that of the Place de la Nation, symbolises our global approach: make room for pedestrians and bicycles and not only for cars, integrate plants and be a place of life and not just a place of passage, be inclusive thanks to a breadcrumb trail on the ground throughout the square for the visually impaired."

Photo: Jean Baptiste Gurliat/Ville de Paris

As well as Place de la Bastille - a significant site in French history as the Bastille prison which was stormed at the beginning of the French Revolution was located to the west of the current square - Place de la Nation, Place du Pantheon, Place d'Italie, Place de la Madeleine, Place Gambetta and Place des Fetes are also getting pedestrian-friendly makeovers in the €50 million project.

La place de la #Bastille continue sa mue et s’ouvre sur le Port de l’Arsenal après ce spectaculaire retrait de poutres (datant de 1890!). D’un rond-point dédié aux voitures, cette place maintenant connectée au Canal redonne place aux piétons et à la végétalisation #ParisPlusBelle pic.twitter.com/BOlyWLco8o — Célia Blauel (@Celia_Blauel) November 6, 2019

In total, pedestrians and cyclists will gain 50 percent more space on the squares in a move to significantly decrease traffic.

Since the beginning of her term in office, Socialist mayor Anne Hidalgo has prioritised making Paris into a more pedestrian friendly city, with a huge number of roadworks to improve walking and cycling spaces, as well as restrictions on such as banner older diesel vehicles from the centre of Paris during the week.