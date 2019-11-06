French expression of the day: Au fait

<p><strong>Why do I need to know au fait?</strong></p><p>Well first of all, as an English speaker you may need to unlearn it. In English being <i>au fait</i> with something means being familiar with it or up to date with something. For example 'I spent my summers working as a lifeguard on Blackpool beach, so I'm completely au fait with the rules around safe swimming'.</p><p>In France however, you need to say you <i>rester au fait de</i> if you want to say that you've stayed up to date with something, or you could use <i>au courant de</i> to say you are familiar with something.</p><p><i>Au fait</i> on its own has a different meaning.</p><p><strong>So what does it mean in French?</strong></p><p>It means by the way, or incidentally and is a nice little phrase to drop into conversation if you want to sound a little less formal.</p><p>So you could say <i>Au fait, j'aime bien ta nouvelle coupe de cheveux</i> - By the way, I really like your new haircut.</p><p>Or <i>Au fait, j'ai déjà ajouté du sucre à ça</i> - Incidentally, I already put sugar in that.</p><p>It can go at the end of a sentence too - <i>Je te drague, au fait</i> - I'm flirting with you, by the way. (Although if you need to inform someone you are flirting you may not be doing it right, but that's a whole other article.)</p><p>And when you're saying <i>fait</i> the 't' is always pronounced.</p><p><strong>Don't confuse it with</strong></p><p>Similar sounding, but with a different meaning is <i>en fait</i>, which means in fact.</p><div><i>Tout le monde pense qu'elle est antipathique. En fait, elle est simplement timide</i> - Everybody thinks she's unfriendly. In reality, she's just shy.</div><div><i>En fait</i> is usually, although not always, used as a contradiction while another similar sounding phrase - <i>en effet</i> - is used to confirm something.</div><div><i>En effet </i>means indeed or in actual fact.</div><div><i>Il n'est pas trop tard, alors? En effet, vous arrivez juste à temps -</i> It's not too late, then? In actual fact, you've arrived just in time.</div><div><strong>For more French words and expressions, check out our French word of the Day section.</strong></div>
Try the quote marks when offering translations . . .