France sells off its state-owned lottery to create fund for start-ups

<p>Hoping to raise over €1 billion, the French government will slash its stake in FDJ from 72 percent to about 20 percent, and hopes to put as many shares as possible in individuals' hands.</p><p>The money raised will go towards a fund for tech businesses and start-ups, in line with French president Emmanuel Macron's <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190814/how-france-is-rebranding-itself-as-the-startup-nation" target="_blank">desire to rebrand France</a> as the 'start-up nation'.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191029/five-reasons-to-start-your-own-business-in-france">Five reasons to start your own business in France</a></strong></p><p>"I hope this privatisation will be a popular success and that the largest possible number (of people) will participate," Economy Minister Bruno le Maire told the Journal du dimanche newspaper last month.</p><p>The FDJ holds a monopoly on lottery games, scratchcards and non-online sports betting. It is the second biggest betting company in Europe and fourth in the world.</p><p>The move to offload a rare money-making state enterprise has been criticised by opposition parties as tantamount to selling off "the family jewels".</p><p>For the government, it is a win-win.</p><p>In addition to raising €1 billion in cash, the state will benefit from a yearly public contribution of about €3.5 billion, and €380 million in payment due for the FDJ's 25-year license.</p><p>The FDJ has 200,000 shares. Of the 28 percent not held by the state, 13.4 percent is owned by veterans organisations, and some by employees.</p><p>The price has yet to be determined, but FDJ chief executive officer Stephane Pallez has said it would be "closer to dozens of euros than a hundred".</p><p>Prime Minister Edouard Philippe's government has vowed to privatise a number of entities, including the Groupe ADP airports company and energy company Engie, to feed the €10-billion fund to kickstart technological innovation.</p><p>The airports plan - which would cover both Paris Charles de Gaulle and Orly airports - is <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190410/french-mps-push-for-referendum-over-privatisation-of-paris-airports" target="_blank">proving the most controversial</a> with threats of strike action and a planned referendum on the topic.</p>