Ramraiders 'strap tree trunk to car' to smash their way into French cathedral

<p>The Oloron-Sainte-Marie cathedral near the town of Pau in the Pyrénees-Atlantique départment was targeted by masked thieves in the early hours of Monday morning.</p><p>The cathedral is part of France's Unesco World Heritage site which groups together the historic sites on the ancient pilgrimage route to Santiago de Compostela.</p><p>The thieves reportedly strapped a tree trunk to a Peugeot 306 to smash down the old wooden door.</p><p>They then broke into a part of the cathedral where several items of value were stored, before fleeing in another vehicle.</p><div><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p dir="ltr" lang="fr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Faitsdivers?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Faitsdivers</a> Oloron-Sainte-Marie : le trésor de la cathédrale dérobé lors d’un casse nocturne.<a href="https://t.co/oD3XvPEdlx">https://t.co/oD3XvPEdlx</a> <a href="https://t.co/kLG7j3G73P">pic.twitter.com/kLG7j3G73P</a></p>— La Rép des Pyrénées (@LaRepDpyrenees) <a href="https://twitter.com/LaRepDpyrenees/status/1191255666792566784?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">November 4, 2019</a></blockquote></div><p>Local residents who witnessed the break-in called the police but the thieves were still at large on Monday.</p><p>The mayor of the small town said the value of the stolen items was "considerable".</p><p>"Apart from the financial consequences they have robbed a part of the local heritage from the residents of Sainte-Marie," said Hervé Lucbéreilh.</p><p>"We never thought that people would steal the valuables in this way," he added.</p>