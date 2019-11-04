Pensioner dies in Nice after storm Amélie triggers landslides

<p>Storm Amélie brought freak winds, downpours and monster waves to southern France over the weekend. The woman, 71, who died in her own back yard, was the only reported fatality.</p><p>The storm dropped trees on roads and railway tracks and ripped loose live electrical wires, leaving tens of thousands of people without power for hours on end, authorities said.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191104/train-passengers-stranded-for-up-to-15-hours-after-storms-close-line-between-paris-and-south-west-france?fbclid=IwAR0EqhABJVWY1x6VHYV_4oSG1AvOqezN0BO6TC2DBczr0AOPEMCl6V5OWR0" target="_blank">Train passengers stranded for up to 15 hours as storms close line between Paris and south west France</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572870937_000-1lz0l0-1-.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 426px;" /><i>Power cables came down and trees blocked roads and rail lines. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>About 60 rescuers worked through the night in search of the woman, who was reported missing after a landslide buried her back garden as she was sweeping during a brief respite of heavy rains over Nice, said emergency services spokesman Eric Brocardi.</p><p>They moved more than 80 square metres of soil mixed with concrete blocks from a collapsed retaining wall before finding her body.</p><p>Sixteen residents of the same neighbourhood, where other landslides have since occurred, have been evacuated as a precaution.</p><p>Weather service Meteo France said winds as strong as 163 km/h were recorded in the southwest coastal departments of Gironde and Landes on Sunday, and 121 km/h in Bordeaux.</p><p>Six people sustained minor injuries as Amelie pummelled the Atlantic coast.</p><p>Several trains were cancelled and <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20191104/train-passengers-stranded-for-up-to-15-hours-after-storms-close-line-between-paris-and-south-west-france?fbclid=IwAR0EqhABJVWY1x6VHYV_4oSG1AvOqezN0BO6TC2DBczr0AOPEMCl6V5OWR0" target="_blank">several delayed for hours</a> after about 50 trees came down on the lines, said rail operator SNCF.</p>