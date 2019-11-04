French wartime Resistance hero Yvette Lundy dies aged 103

<p>The youngest of seven children from a farming family in the champagne-growing region around Epernay, Lundy was a schoolteacher during the occupation and also worked at the town hall, a key job that allowed her to join a resistance network known as the Possum Escape Line.</p><p>From 1940, she supplied fake papers to Jews, men fleeing the Nazis' forced labour programme - the STO - in Germany, and escaped prisoners of war, who were hidden by her brother Georges at his farm.</p><p><strong>READ ALSO <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/20190820/what-you-need-to-know-about-paris-new-wwii-french-resistance-museum">What you need to know about Paris' new WWII French Resistance museum</a></strong></p><p><img alt="" src="/userdata/images/1572851636_000-ok6cn.jpg" style="width: 640px; height: 961px;" /><i>Yvette Lundy with a wartime photo of herself. Photo: AFP</i></p><p>But the Gestapo caught up with her in June 1944, arresting Lundy, then 28, at her school.</p><p>She would be interned at Ravensbrueck some 80 kilometres north of Berlin, the only camp reserved for women and children.</p><p>Lundy would never forget the dehumanisation she experienced there from the very beginning, when she was forced to undress in front of SS officers.</p><p>"The body is naked and the brain is suddenly in tatters. You're like a hole, a hole full of emptiness, and if you look around it's more emptiness," Lundy said.</p><p>The ordeal would last nearly a year until Lundy was assigned to a Kommando slave labour unit near Weimar - liberated by the Russian army in April 1945.</p><p>"Still today, I think of the camp at one point each day... often at night before I fall asleep," Lundy told AFP in 2017.</p><p>On the occasion of her 100th birthday that year, she was elevated to the Legion of Honour's second-highest level, that of Grand Officer.</p><p>Mayor of Epernay Franck Leroy said on Facebook that Lundy had "represented the honour of France during the darkest hours of our history".</p><p>It was nearly 15 years before she began to speak out about her experiences, giving talks to French as well as German students.</p><p>Leroy praised her "incredible commitment to the duty of remembrance".</p><p>She "also had a viewpoint on war and notably on Franco-German reconciliation which she saw as extremely important", he told AFP.</p>