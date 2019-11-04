French expression of the Day: Pas de bol

<p><strong>Why do I need to know pas de bol?</strong></p><p>You will hear this in more casual conversations as it's a fairly slangy phrase, but it's not offensive and it can be useful when describing a bad situation or offering sympathy.</p><p><strong>What does it mean?</strong></p><p>It literally translates as 'no bowl' but it means bad luck, tough luck or to have no luck. </p><p>You can use it to describe somebody - <i>Barry n'as pas de bol aves les filles</i> - Barry has no luck with girls.</p><p><i>On n'a pas de bol avec nos invités</i> - We've had bad luck with our guests. </p><p>Or you can use it directly to someone to commiserate with them.</p><p><i>Tu as encore raté ta promotion? C'est quand même pas de bol</i> - You missed out on promotion again? I mean, of all the bad luck.</p><p>Conversely if you want to describe someone who has good luck, you would say they <i>avoir du bol</i>, for example <i>Un piano lui est tombé dessus, il a du bol d'être vivant</i> - A piano fell on him, he's lucky to be alive.</p><p>You can also use <i>avoir du pot</i> or <i>pas de pot</i> in the same way to man good luck/bad luck.</p><p><strong>Where does it come from?</strong></p><p>You would think this expression has a fairly simple origin to do with people being fortunate enough to have full bowls of food, but it's actually a bit more bizarre than that.</p><p><i>Pot</i> and <i>bol</i> are historic slang terms for both the anus and more generally the bottom, and in fact <i>avoir de cul</i> (to have an ass) is also used to mean good luck, although it's not heard so much any more. Quite how it came into being as a popular slang term is really anyone's guess, although not having an anus would be pretty bad luck, we suppose.</p><p>On a similar note, a popular way to wish someone good luck in France is to simply say <i>merde</i> (shit). It's often used before a performance or a match and is roughly equivalent of the English thespian phrase 'break a leg'.</p><p><strong>For more French words and phrases, see our <a href="https://www.thelocal.fr/tag/word">French word of the Day</a> section.</strong></p>