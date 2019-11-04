French director Luc Besson taken to court for refusing to allow deer to be shot
4 November 2019
14:50 CET+01:00
14:50 CET+01:00
French film director Luc Besson is in conflict with his local hunt. Photo: AFP
4 November 2019
14:50 CET+01:00
A step-by-step guide for all expats with a health insurance.
A formal, controlled cull on specific well publicised dates by professionals (soldiers perhaps?) would be a better solution than the chaos of ad hock hunting parties of atavistic old men in ill defined areas.